Jenks, OK

kjrh.com

Bixby coach brings commitment, dedication from the sidelines

BIXBY, Okla. — A team is made up of more than the players on the field. One Bixby Spartan is a superstar on the sidelines. Vinnie Hondros has been a fixture in Bixby Football for over a decade. "We love having Vinnie as part of this program. He's a...
BIXBY, OK
dailyegyptian.com

Jen Sewell guides Saluki softball in her first offseason as head coach

Tulsa, Oklahoma, native Jen Sewell spent 13 years as an assistant coach on Kerri Blaylock’s staff. During that time, the Southern Illinois softball program went to the NCAA postseason three times and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament twice. On March 2, 2022, Blaylock stepped down from her position...
TULSA, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Jenks, OK
Sports
City
Jenks, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
Person
Jason Kelce
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Travis Meyer’s Severe Weather, Winter Storm Update

TULSA, Oklahoma – Winter climate is transferring into Green Country this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for many of Northeast Oklahoma on Monday morning. The watch goes into impact at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and expires at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says two rounds of wintry precipitation are anticipated on Wednesday morning by Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are anticipated with some mild snow doable. According to the National Weather Service, the incoming storm may convey as much as one inch of snow and sleet and round one-half of an inch of ice.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

Killer Recording and Corrected Trustee

Previous editions (Part 1, Part 2) reported Gertrude Marshall Blakey (73 years) was murdered at the front door of her Tulsa home October 13, 1981. Forty-one years later, it remains an unsolved homicide. Wealthy, but reclusive Gertrude was well known to never open her door for people she did not know. So, who did she know that struck her head 4 times with a blunt object?
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Brookside donut shop vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — A Brookside donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole on 33rd and South Peoria had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a gofundme page set up for the shop. The store hosted an event on Saturday...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

When do we see our first freeze?

Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
TULSA, OK

