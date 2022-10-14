Read full article on original website
kjrh.com
Bixby coach brings commitment, dedication from the sidelines
BIXBY, Okla. — A team is made up of more than the players on the field. One Bixby Spartan is a superstar on the sidelines. Vinnie Hondros has been a fixture in Bixby Football for over a decade. "We love having Vinnie as part of this program. He's a...
dailyegyptian.com
Jen Sewell guides Saluki softball in her first offseason as head coach
Tulsa, Oklahoma, native Jen Sewell spent 13 years as an assistant coach on Kerri Blaylock’s staff. During that time, the Southern Illinois softball program went to the NCAA postseason three times and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament twice. On March 2, 2022, Blaylock stepped down from her position...
Bixby continues impressive run of dominance with decisive win against Broken Arrow
By Buck Ringgold | Photo by Karen Schwartz BIXBY - Friday night, Bixby was seeking to extend its state 11-man record win streak to 56 straight games. The Spartans ended up with 56 - not just consecutive wins but the amount of points they put on the scoreboard in the opening half. Seven ...
okcfox.com
Friday Night Rivals week 7: Jenks at Moore
This week's matchup has Jenks going on the road to battle Moore. Watch a stream of the game below, or click here if you cannot see the player below.
kjrh.com
Photos: Friday Night Live Tailgate from Bixby (Week 7)
Our Friday Night Live Tailgate broadcasts live from Bixby Spartan Stadium as the Spartans host Broken Arrow in our Week 7 Game of the Week. Oct. 14, 2022.
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
okcfox.com
'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
blackchronicle.com
Travis Meyer’s Severe Weather, Winter Storm Update
TULSA, Oklahoma – Winter climate is transferring into Green Country this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for many of Northeast Oklahoma on Monday morning. The watch goes into impact at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and expires at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says two rounds of wintry precipitation are anticipated on Wednesday morning by Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are anticipated with some mild snow doable. According to the National Weather Service, the incoming storm may convey as much as one inch of snow and sleet and round one-half of an inch of ice.
Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
tulsatoday.com
Killer Recording and Corrected Trustee
Previous editions (Part 1, Part 2) reported Gertrude Marshall Blakey (73 years) was murdered at the front door of her Tulsa home October 13, 1981. Forty-one years later, it remains an unsolved homicide. Wealthy, but reclusive Gertrude was well known to never open her door for people she did not know. So, who did she know that struck her head 4 times with a blunt object?
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Tulsa firefighters celebrate the life of former assistant fire marshal who drowned in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. — Friday, Tulsa firefighters participated in the official Home Going Celebration for Terry McGee, the retired assistant fire marshal who drowned in Skiatook Lake while trying to rescue his grandchild. Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) Honor Guard rang their bell three times, symbolizing 66-year-old McGee’s last alarm....
Large grass fire leaves ‘Multiple structures lost.’
Okla. — The Wilson Fire Department is currently fighting a large grass fire just west of Henryetta in southeast Okfuskee County. Reportedly, multiple structures have been destroyed in the area and firefighters are expected to continue battling the flames all night long according to the Wilson Fire Department. ©2022...
Brookside donut shop vandalized
TULSA, Okla. — A Brookside donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole on 33rd and South Peoria had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a gofundme page set up for the shop. The store hosted an event on Saturday...
blackchronicle.com
When do we see our first freeze?
Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
