Week 8 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week eight of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Our Game of the Week highlights Coopersville vs. West Catholic. PART 1: Coopersville vs. West Catholic, Ravenna vs. Oakridge, Mona Shores vs. Reeths Puffer, Grand Rapids Catholic vs. Wayland, White Pigeon vs. Kent City.
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 14
MUSKEGON – Week 8 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area, including some other notable...
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 8 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 14. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
Gameday Saginaw! See MLive Player of the Week, with Week 8 schedule, conference standings
In a 28-21 loss to rival Freeland, Swan Valley senior Payton Guilbeaux ran, caught and threw the ball, giving the Vikings a shot at upsetting their rival. That didn’t surprise Swan Valley coach Kevin Gavenda. “He’s a super-intelligent player,” Gavenda said. “Even last week, for having minimal reps at...
Flint-area football highlights: Corunna nips Swartz Creek 28-27 in Metro League crossover game
FLINT – Corunna finished third in the Flint Metro League standings by beating Swartz Creek 28-27 Friday in the crossover round. Wyatt Bower completed 11 of 16 passes for 131 yards and four touchdowns to lead Corunna. Peyton TerMeer caught a pair of TD passes while Jaden Edington and...
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 8 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Portage...
Mona Shores pitches shutout at Reeths-Puffer to claim share of OK Green title
Mona Shores football defeats Reeths-Puffer 15-0 MUSKEGON – There probably won’t be many offensive plays from Friday night’s game between Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer on anyone’s highlight reel at the end of the season but that won’t make it any less memorable. In a rain-soaked...
Top-ranked teams live up to billing at Michigan high school boys tennis state finals
The Michigan high school boys tennis season came to its grand finale this weekend, as the best players in the state battled against each other and abnormally strong winds in an effort to bring home team and individual state championships. There were plenty of highlight-reel-worthy performances and marathon matches that...
Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, see Friday schedules
Blake Herron racked up votes like he rolled up yardage last week. The Caledonia junior rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in Caledonia’s 47-12 win over Grand Haven. That performance landed Herron on the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7 Poll, and the Fighting Scots voters turned out strong. Herron was voted the week’s top player in the poll, which closed Friday morning, earning nearly 44 percent of the votes cast.
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Holt tops East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia preps to visit Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week hasn’t failed yet to keep us on the edge of our seats. Friday, Holt upset East Lansing at home to clinch a share of the CAAC Blue with a 16-13 win over the Trojans. Next week, it...
Rogers City Bests Alcona, Moves to 8-0
ROGERS CITY – Rogers City continued its undefeated season Friday with a 42-26 win over Alcona. Rogers City (8-0) travels to Hillman next Friday to close out its regular season.
Fourth-quarter thrillers headline Kalamazoo-area Week 8 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school football playoffs are still 12 days away, but Friday’s gridiron action around Kalamazoo certainly had a postseason feel. With several teams’ playoff hopes on the line, there was a sense of urgency out there, which resulted in thrilling finishes around the region and a few upset wins.
10-15-22: NMU vs. MTU Football; Lake Superior Pro Rally; U.P. Soccer; MTU Hockey
North Central Quarterback Luke Gorzinski scores the first touchdown in a 68-8 win over Norway. Houghton's Tessa Rautiola wins West PAC Girls Cross Country Race. North Central Coach Leo Gorzinski gives his take on the Norway Knights. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:01 AM UTC. Calumet's Captain Helen Beiring puts...
Jackson roundup: Jonesville cruises past Hanover-Horton
Brady Wright scored five receiving touchdowns as Jonesville cruised past Hanover-Horton 48-15 on Friday. He had 11 catches for 228 yards. Dominic Aponte added 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cowen Keller was 12-for-16 passing for 250 yards. Austin Bowers led the Jonesville defense with eight tackles, while...
MHSAA girls golf state finals: Lansing Catholic takes third in Division 4
Sophie Hauser finished her season with a top-10 state finals finish. And her performance helped the Lansing Catholic girls golf team have another strong showing at the Division 4 state finals. The Cougars took third in the Division 4 tournament at the Grand Valley State’s The Meadows with their score of 715. ...
