ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 14

MUSKEGON – Week 8 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area, including some other notable...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Bay City area high school football scores for Week 8 of 2022 season

BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 14. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
BAY CITY, MI
WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Grand River#Holland#West Michigan#South Haven#Jenison Grand Haven#Rockford#Thornapple Kellogg 8#Thronapple Kellogg#Muskegon#Reeths Puffer#Lowell
MLive.com

Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, see Friday schedules

Blake Herron racked up votes like he rolled up yardage last week. The Caledonia junior rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in Caledonia’s 47-12 win over Grand Haven. That performance landed Herron on the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7 Poll, and the Fighting Scots voters turned out strong. Herron was voted the week’s top player in the poll, which closed Friday morning, earning nearly 44 percent of the votes cast.
CALEDONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Fourth-quarter thrillers headline Kalamazoo-area Week 8 prep football action

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school football playoffs are still 12 days away, but Friday’s gridiron action around Kalamazoo certainly had a postseason feel. With several teams’ playoff hopes on the line, there was a sense of urgency out there, which resulted in thrilling finishes around the region and a few upset wins.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Jonesville cruises past Hanover-Horton

Brady Wright scored five receiving touchdowns as Jonesville cruised past Hanover-Horton 48-15 on Friday. He had 11 catches for 228 yards. Dominic Aponte added 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cowen Keller was 12-for-16 passing for 250 yards. Austin Bowers led the Jonesville defense with eight tackles, while...
JONESVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy