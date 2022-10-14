Union Pacific is performing routine maintenance on the railroad tracks through Argyle, and that includes closures of three roads at Hwy 377. The work began Wednesday and will run through the weekend, according to the town of Argyle. Old Justin Road and Harpole Road should be reopened on or before Saturday, and Crawford Road will close after the other roads are reopened. The Crawford work should be done by Monday, if not Sunday. After the work is completed at a crossing, it will remain closed for a brief time as crews smooth the transition with asphalt, according to the town.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO