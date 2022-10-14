Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Collin County Football Roundup: McKinney North rallies for dizzying 3OT win; Lovejoy holds off Crandall
The McKinney North football team weathered a 17-point second-half deficit and managed to finish off Lufkin in triple overtime on a two-point conversion by running back Jayden Walker for a 53-51 victory on Friday. It was a stark departure from how the Bulldogs had conducted business during their 5-1 start...
SMU-Navy Delayed After Mascot Went to Bathroom on Field
It’s not everyday that a game gets put on hold because nature came calling.
KHOU
Oops: SMU's live pony mascot had an accident during his touchdown celebration run
DALLAS — When you gotta go, you gotta go. SMU learned that the hard way Friday night, despite a 40-34 home win over Navy to snap a three-game losing streak. After the Mustangs scored early in the third quarter, two handlers escorted SMU's live pony mascot, Peruna, onto the field for his customary celebration run.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance
Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
Updated college football rankings: How TCU’s win over Oklahoma State impacts the Top 25
TCU’s thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma State is sure to switch things up in the Top 10 as the Horned Frogs took control of the Big 12. TCU and Oklahoma State came into Saturday knowing they would be in a dogfight for an edge in the Big 12 standings.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: TCU Announces Red Alternates for Game vs. Oklahoma State
There is an absolutely monstrous game happening tomorrow in Fort Worth, with the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Cowtown to take on the 13th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are currently favored by four points in a game that looks like it might decide who has an inside track to one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Game this December.
Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position
The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
Denton ISD adds wifi on school buses
Denton ISD recently added free wifi to all 206 school buses in its fleet. Last year, the district implemented an initiative to address the “digital divide” concern among school-aged students, according to a news release from the district. Since that time, the district has committed to becoming one-to-one by providing laptops for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to ensure district-wide access to the digital tools and resources necessary to participate in classes, whether in-person or remotely.
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
New coding and STEM academy opening in Flower Mound
Skill Samurai, a one-of-a-kind coding and STEM academy, will open in Flower Mound this month. Skill Samurai’s mission is to help kids channel their obsession with technology into something that helps them expand their knowledge, instead of simply distracting them or entertaining them, according to a news release from Skill Samurai. The after-school coding classes are meant to prepare students for high-paying high-demand careers.
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
BIZ BUZZ
Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2022 print issue. MOD Pizza, serving individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, is now open at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd., Suite 100, Flower Mound. LuvLeigh Apparel and Spirit Halloween are now open in The...
Robson Ranch Rambler — October 2022
What comes to mind when we think about October? Cooler days, crisp apples, pumpkin everything. The other day as I was doggedly working through my task list for the week prior to leaving for a trip, it came to my mind that the year is three quarters over. Those plans to run another race and get back to online French lessons are awaiting a first step. To save face, I can recast them as future plans for a time when things are less busy. Ha!
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
Northlake Notes — October 2022
Things are heating up in Texas this month, and no I don’t mean the weather, thank goodness! This is an election year nationally and statewide and important dates are coming up. First, the deadline to register is October 11th. Don’t wait to register at the last minute or you...
Marcus senior represents Texas at American Legion Boys Nation in D.C.
Thanks to the nomination of one of his Marcus High School teachers, Owen Oppenheimer experienced something few Texas teenagers ever do. The 17-year-old senior was among 98 students representing their states at the American Legion Boys Nation the last week of July in Washington, D.C. It capped a busy summer that included Texas Boys State and a three-week foreign exchange program in Amsterdam.
Foodie Friday: Elm Fork Taphouse
We have a friend whose son refers to this place as “The Water Tower Restaurant,” which is actually a pretty great way to make sure you never miss it while driving through Hickory Creek on 35E! Elm Fork Taphouse is another concept from local restaurateur, Jim Murray, bringing a little unique take on his passion for traditional, homestyle cooking.
Argyle navigating railroad crossing closures
Union Pacific is performing routine maintenance on the railroad tracks through Argyle, and that includes closures of three roads at Hwy 377. The work began Wednesday and will run through the weekend, according to the town of Argyle. Old Justin Road and Harpole Road should be reopened on or before Saturday, and Crawford Road will close after the other roads are reopened. The Crawford work should be done by Monday, if not Sunday. After the work is completed at a crossing, it will remain closed for a brief time as crews smooth the transition with asphalt, according to the town.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
