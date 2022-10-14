Read full article on original website
Jack Harlow to be host, musical guest on SNL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's very own Jack Harlow has made a name for himself as an established artist over the past few years. Now, he's is taking the late-night scene by storm by hosting and performing on Saturday Nights Live on Oct. 29. The rapper started out his career...
CRAWFORD | What Aaron Bradshaw's Kentucky commitment means for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The commitment of Aaron Bradshaw of Camden, N.J., to the University of Kentucky before Big Blue Madness on Friday night provided Wildcats’ coach John Calipari with a mic drop moment in the first major recruiting battle with his former top assistant, new Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
Louisville Opens as Slim Home Underdog vs. Pitt
The Cardinals come out of the bye week with a showdown against the defending ACC champions.
Danger Run returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you ready for a murder mystery? Maybe a haunted house?. The Danger Run returns this year with plenty of other Halloween traditions. It’s located at the American Horrorplex at 2012 Northwestern Parkway. It goes on until Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m....
'Change the narrative' | Billboards popping up in Louisville aimed at empowering young Black girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization is working to make an impact on young girls of color in Louisville with Black girl magic popping up on billboards across the city. The words "We Are Everything" with the faces of 10 Black girls on a billboard in downtown Louisville are meant to empower them and show them they're beautiful.
Louisville Ranked No. 91 in 2022-23 Preseason KenPom Ratings
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball
Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
Louisville Haunted Attractions
Things are getting scary! Louisville haunted attractions are all around and ready to make your spine shiver…..if that’s what you want. I know that so many people love scary and haunted events and so we provide you with a list of area attractions that are really to make you scream and jump.
Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)
Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
Enjoy a 3 Course Meal and More At This Wizards’ Christmas in Kentucky
You will want to wave your wand and secure your tickets for this magical holiday event full of decadent food, "magical elixirs," and instructional classes that include learning divination, herbology, dueling, and more. Not Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus. This isn't just a bunch of hocus pocus. The Wizards...
The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle
CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
Payne wants Cards in top shape, so they're running more than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne has promised to bring a "championship culture" back to Louisville basketball. Eventually. "I know it's not gonna happen Day One," he said. No one realistically expects the Cardinals, who were 13-19 last season, to win big this season -- most predictions have them in the bottom three or four in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But Payne thinks his team can overcome its lack of talent and depth to some extent by being in better shape than its opponents.
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
Body taken out of Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
