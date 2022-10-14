ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd

On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash."No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was. "He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police

A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead

Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Vigil Held for 8-Year-Old Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver

Outside of S.S. Conner Elementary School Saturday, friends and family gathered for a bubble release in memory of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater. "Where do we go from here? How do we find peace in such a tragedy?" said Principal Kiashan King. Rainwater was riding his scooter in his east Dallas apartment...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Dallas Pd#Violent Crime#Northwest Patrol Division
Larry Lease

Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements

Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Serial killer Billy Chemirmir trial continued on Saturday and family members of his victims gave impact statements, and they did not hold back, trying to make him understand the pain he caused. Fox 4 reports that Chemirmir is alleged to have killed 22 people in Dallas Collin counties from 2016 to 2018.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life

Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Larry Lease

Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas Street

A local plane was forced to make an emergency on a local Dallas street.RK/Unsplash. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Dallas road after having engine issues. Police were forced to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation. WFAA reports that a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd two miles away from Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The plane was headed to Executive Airport, traveling from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dead Woman Discovered in Arlington Dumpster

A woman was found dead in a dumpster behind a business place in Arlington. The incident occurred on October 4 in the 2500 block of Avenue J. Arlington. Police had received a call just before 8 p.m. informing them of the discovery of a body. Upon arrival at the scene,...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Leaves One Dead: Police

A man is dead after being shot by a police officer Saturday night in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth Police Department. The department received a 911 call at approximately 11 p.m. from a woman stating that her adult son was damaging her house with a hammer. During this 911...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

False Claims of Gunfire Scares Crowd at the State Fair of Texas Friday

Despite rumors, Dallas police found that there were no shots fired at The State Fair of Texas after receiving information about a shooting. According to the department, officers responded after receiving information regarding a shooting at Fair Park Friday night. After investigation, it was found that no shots were fired....
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans

DALLAS — (AP) — A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he is accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him. In Ellen French House's victim impact statement, she told...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy