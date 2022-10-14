Read full article on original website
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville Hospital to host hiring event
The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
Family business banks on terrifying patrons at Haunted House of Horror
The haunt is located inside an abandoned school in the area. The owners opened the haunted house in 2011 and they say the scares don't just come from the actors.
Update on Orion Amphitheater group’s next Huntsville music venue
The group that developed and runs Orion Amphitheater, tvg hospitality, had planned to open a new 350-capacity downtown Huntsville music venue this summer, but that didn’t happen. Located at 108 Cleveland Ave. N.W. near Furniture Factory Bar & Grill and just off Meridian Street, the space was formerly home...
WAAY-TV
Gym that caters to children with special needs holds its grand opening
The Huntsville area has a new gym for kids, as We Rock The Spectrum opened on Saturday. Known as a gym that is focused on helping children with Autism and other special needs, the chain met with the Huntsville public for the first time. Kids are able to play with...
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce celebrates growth of local tech company
Wednesday morning members of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce headed over to Will McComb Drive for a ribbon cutting.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected […]
themadisonrecord.com
45 vendors to sell handmade gifts at St. John’s Craft Fair
MADISON – Just in time to shop for Christmas gifts, the annual St. John’s Craft Fair will offer a broad selection of special presents and a venue for helping an underserved, local charity. St. John’s Craft Fair will be held on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3...
Fall festivals and Halloween events
CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital Health System to host 'largest ever' hiring event
Those interested in landing a job at Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital or Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children are encouraged to participate in the Huntsville Hospital Health System's upcoming hiring event. The event is set for 4–6 p.m. Wednesday in the Embassy Suites Ballroom, 800 Monroe St. SW, Huntsville. It's...
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Huntsville hopes to join other North Alabama cities getting in on medical marijuana
The City of Huntsville could soon join several other North Alabama cities in authorizing medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in city limits.
WAFF
Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three years behind schedule and over budget. According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, the initial price for the park enhancements was going to be $1.3 million. Now, the budget has nearly doubled. However, despite...
WAAY-TV
One injured after being hit by a vehicle near sports lounge in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says one person was hit by a vehicle on Sunday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. near a sports lounge in the 2100 block of Jonathan Drive. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Rise in TVA fuel costs caused surge in Huntsville area electric bills
Most residents in the Huntsville area received quite a shock when they opened their utility bills during the summer or early fall. A surge in fuel costs caused electric bills to increase well over what they paid for the same period a year ago. Some residents saw their utility bills doubled over the summer.
doppleronline.ca
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
WAFF
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
AL.com
