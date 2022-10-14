Read full article on original website
Ohio Republican legislative leaders appeal Ohio Supreme Court gerrymandering decision to U.S. Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican state legislative leaders said Friday they had appealed an Ohio Supreme Court order from August that ordered them to redraw the congressional map being used for this year’s election. The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the maps in July as illegally slanted in favor of...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Candidates weigh in on San Francisco drug crisis ahead of election
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's open-air drug crisis and how to deal with it is front of mind for many residents, with less than a month to go before the election. Supervisor Matt Dorsey says San Francisco's fentanyl problem is the worst public health crisis since the AIDS epidemic. Fentanyl is responsible for three-quarters of the drug overdose deaths in the city this year."As somebody who is a recovering addict, who looks at a number and has looked at this number every month, knowing that I'm one bad decision from being there in that group, I know that I'm not alone...
Mike DeWine playing 'Russian roulette' with our kids, teachers| Opinion
"It is disgraceful for DeWine to surrender to local school boards and gamble with the safety of Ohio schoolchildren against the testimony of law enforcement." - Douglas Rogers. Bexley resident Douglas Rogers is a graduate of Yale Law School and a former military police captain. He was a partner in the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease for more than 20 years. Rogers was a Moritz College of Law adjunct professor at Ohio State University from 2011-2016.
Ohioans favor Trump, DeSantis for president in 2024 over Biden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Most Ohioans would rather see Florida’s governor in the Oval Office than President Joe Biden, a poll from NBC4, Emerson College and The Hill suggests. In a hypothetical matchup between Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, most respondents, or 49.1%, said they would vote for...
Cuyahoga County Council: Plans for new jail now on hold
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Council has decided to put plans for a new jail on hold. During its meeting on Tuesday, Council announced that it will wait until a new executive is elected next month and takes office next year. "The most responsible course of action is to postpone...
Sen. Sherrod Brown wants postal service police patrols to stop robberies of mail and postal employees
WASHINGTON, D. C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown wants U.S. Postal Service leaders to restore postal service police patrols in Ohio and take other steps to addresss increased robberies of mail carriers and mail thefts that result in check fraud. A letter Brown sent Friday to United States Postmaster...
'This is my career lottery,' Copley officer says of international police award
When Copley police Officer Sarah Shendy was 13, she wrote to President Bill Clinton and told him she wanted to get a job. Clinton's office wrote back, explaining to Shendy about child labor laws. Shendy graduated early from Cuyahoga Falls High School and started attending Kent State University at the...
Thomas Suddes: Democrats can't blame all on gerrymandering when they barely play defense
Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com. Ohio Democrats have suggested that the party’s big thinkers in Washington haven’t exactly flooded the Senate campaign of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of suburban Warren, with donations from the party’s national cache.
