Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man arrested after police say he attacked, choked a Saint Francis staff member

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man for choking a hospital worker on Tuesday.

The arrest came after Armando Villegas choked the Saint Francis worker until she was unconscious, according to police.

“It’s a dangerous thing,” Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told FOX23. “He was able to choke her unconscious.”

Villegas is charged for attacking the hospital worker, but police said the case started earlier that day.

Police got a call from Jackie Cooper Mercedes Tuesday, and officers responded to reports that a man came into the dealership and tried to put a customer in a chokehold. Police arrived on the scene and apprehended Villegas.

The man who was attacked at the car dealership did not want to press charges, so Villegas was taken to Saint Francis South for a mental evaluation.

Police said while he was there, he jumped out of his hospital bed and put the worker in a chokehold.

Villegas’ arrest report states that witnesses heard him say, “She’s already dead,” as he choked the employee.

Security at Saint Francis detained Villegas, and police arrested him when they arrived.

“The [employee] is recovering fine,” Bean said. “She’s going to be okay. Scary situation for her, but she’s going to be okay.”

Villegas is charged with assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

