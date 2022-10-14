Read full article on original website
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
sachsenews.com
Taking the fall
You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...
KSLA
Man arrested for stealing truck after running around Walmart parking lot with hatchet in his pants
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a truck. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Friday, Oct. 7, dispatch got a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police say while he never took the hatchet out to directly threaten anyone, he was running up to people and yelling unintelligible words. His bizarre behavior caused some concern, and someone called 911.
KSLA
Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time....
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
dequeenbee.com
Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents
HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest man with hatchet at Walmart
Police responded to a call about the man roaming Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants. Police say that he never threatened anyone with the hatchet, but was charging up to people and yelling nonsense. Police had received a similar call from Cinemark Theater not long before, but the man left before police arrived.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police seek suspect in drive-by shooting
The shooting occurred near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street yesterday afternoon. The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are currently seeking suspects. Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. The Texarkana Arts and...
East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police. Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, […]
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire on Highway 29 & County Road 256
The Blevins VFD responded to a grass fire on state highway 29 and county road 256 Friday around 2pm. The fire burned about 2 acres and was caused by a downed power line.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD arrests Stamps man on computer fraud, forgery charges
19-year-old Demontel Armstrong was arrested October 3 in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong is charged with forgery in the first degree, theft of property, computer fraud, and breaking or entering of a safe or lockbox. He is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
swark.today
Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9
Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
txktoday.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71
A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
Widower files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker, ex-boyfriend in death of baby cut from womb
The widower of the pregnant woman killed by Taylor Parker and father of the unborn baby Parker cut from her womb has filed a civil suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
Arkansas Man Sentenced to More than 12 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Larry Arthur King, 39, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 12 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May...
hopeprescott.com
Accident At Hervey and Pond/Avenue A
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle accident Friday around 4:15pm at the intersection of Hervey and Avenue A/Pond Street. A Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved.
KSLA
Showers and storms possible tonight ahead of more tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy sunny and summer-like Saturday! It has been a beautiful afternoon so far, if not a bit warmer than it ought to be for mid-October. A nice breeze is moving through too, which is quite nice. Tonight, some showers and storms are possible, especially north of Texarkana, and some of these storms may hit the severe criteria. Lows will be warm, the low-60s and the minimum.
magnoliareporter.com
Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for three Nashville deaths
Carbon monoxide poisoning was the apparent cause of death Friday of a Nashville man and two sons. Officers were dispatched to 625 S. Mill in Nashville about 11:15 a.m., where they found the three bodies in an outbuilding behind the residence. The victims had been staying in the outbuilding temporarily while the house was being renovated. A gasoline-powered electrical generator was being used to power the outbuilding and had been running all night, Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said in a statement.
ktalnews.com
Expert witness: Taylor Parker is not mentally ill
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An expert witness says Taylor Parker was not suffering from any mental illness when she brutally beat and murdered Reagan Hancock and cut her unborn baby from her womb. “The crime scene was horrendous,” said forensic psychologist Dr. Michael Arambula, who did not interview...
