ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Queen, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
TEXARKANA, AR
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)

Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
DE QUEEN, AR
dequeenbee.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Miller Co.

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 71 Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police, James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas was hit by a pickup around 9:45 and rushed to a hospital in Texarkana where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana

A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
EL DORADO, AR
KSLA

Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
GARLAND CITY, AR
Eagle 106.3

5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

The "Universal Vibe" and "A Cycle Through History" highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. A Cycle Through Downtown Texarkana. This is what the city of Texarkana had to say about this ongoing event:. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Expert witness: Taylor Parker is not mentally ill

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An expert witness says Taylor Parker was not suffering from any mental illness when she brutally beat and murdered Reagan Hancock and cut her unborn baby from her womb. “The crime scene was horrendous,” said forensic psychologist Dr. Michael Arambula, who did not interview...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pretrial hearing scheduled for man accused in shooting of Texas High student

TEXARKANA, Texas — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday for a man accused of killing a Texas High School student in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, will go on trial Nov. 29 in Bowie County fifth District Court. Meachem was indicted on a cost of homicide in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting on Sidney Drive that claimed the life of Ulises Martinez, 17.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
NEW BOSTON, TX
txktoday.com

Inmate Allegedly Attacked Bi-State Sgt. With Cell Brick

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a brick from his cell in the Bi-State jail to attack a sergeant performing routine rounds has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. Vance Allen Brown, 29, is being held with bail on that charge set at $750,000. He allegedly...
TEXARKANA, TX
dequeenbee.com

Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
NASHVILLE, AR
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for three Nashville deaths

Carbon monoxide poisoning was the apparent cause of death Friday of a Nashville man and two sons. Officers were dispatched to 625 S. Mill in Nashville about 11:15 a.m., where they found the three bodies in an outbuilding behind the residence. The victims had been staying in the outbuilding temporarily while the house was being renovated. A gasoline-powered electrical generator was being used to power the outbuilding and had been running all night, Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said in a statement.
NASHVILLE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps, AR. Mr. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the 1st degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
dequeenbee.com

Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents

HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy