Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Pasadena, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Manhattan Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Manhattan Beach. The Santa Monica High School football team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Peninsula High School football team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
outlooknewspapers.com
High Schoolers’ Golf Tourney Benefits Foothill Family
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Local high school seniors Cider Canon and Ryan Toh saw a growing need for access to mental health services, especially for youth in under-served communities. They decided to put together a fundraiser and mesh it with something they...
outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha Shows Appreciation to Middle Schoolers
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Maranatha High School recently welcomed middle school students to the field for its Aloha Football and Middle School Appreciation Night. The event gives prospective students an opportunity to experience the camaraderie within the student body as well as...
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
scvnews.com
New In-N-Out Burger Opens in Valencia Near Magic Mountain
The newest In-N-Out Burger drive thru location in Southern California will open Friday, Oct. 14 in Valencia. Monday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. Friday – Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. Drive-Thru Hours:. Monday – Thursday: 10:30...
blackchronicle.com
Coaches Poll top 25: USC plummets as Tennessee, TCU make huge gains in college football rankings
After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 43-42 loss at Utah on Saturday, USC dropped six spots to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday. The fall comes as a bitter tablet for the Trojans, who have been well-positioned to cement their place as College Football Playoff contenders following losses by different top-10 groups Penn State, Oklahoma State and Alabama throughout a wild Week 7.
Surfline
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
Behind Nico Iamaleava, Warren takes down rival Downey 49-22
Warren improved to 7-1 (3-0) with the win.
yovenice.com
Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market
Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million. A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has now hit the market in Venice as reported by The Dirt.com. While the architect is famous for designing high-profile commercial properties like the British Embassy in Berlin, Bill Scott Sculpture Centre at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshops and Chengdu Museum in China, he also designed a home in Los Angeles in 2017.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
coloradoboulevard.net
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
northcoastcurrent.com
Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award
Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
Yardbarker
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah
USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Malibu, California – (With Photos)
If you are looking for just that right breakfast spot in Malibu, you’ve come to the right place. Malibu is loaded with fantastic restaurants, it’s unquestionably a foodie’s paradise. It was no easy task to pick the 10 best breakfast spots in Malibu, but without further adieu,...
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
outlooknewspapers.com
Assistance League of Flintridge Creates New Membership Category
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Assistance League of Flintridge, known as ALF, recently announced a newly created “Community Volunteer” category designed for those who want to volunteer with ALF, but without the responsibilities of membership. Applications are actively being...
