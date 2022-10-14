ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, AR

dequeenbee.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Miller Co.

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 71 Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police, James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas was hit by a pickup around 9:45 and rushed to a hospital in Texarkana where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana

A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
EL DORADO, AR
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas

Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas second-grader awarded for saving his best friend's life

PARIS, Ark. — Paris Elementary School honored second-grader Jase Brown on Thursday, calling him a hero for his quick thinking after a scooter accident on October 6. This week is Spirit Week for the students and Thursday coincidentally was dress like your favorite Disney or superhero character day. Little did the students know, they had a hero of their own in the school auditorium.
PARIS, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Muldrow Man Killed In Crash In Sequoyah County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a man is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County. Troopers say the crash happened eastbound along US-64 at around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Troopers identified the driver as 42-year-old Kenneth Taylor of Muldrow, Oklahoma. According to troopers, Taylor was traveling eastbound on US-64 when...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Arkansas officials break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling

BARLING, Ark — Thursday, Oct. 13, was a historic day many Arkansans have been looking forward to for a long time. Officials broke ground on the Interstate-49 extension from Barling to Alma. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it hopes the 13.6-mile extension will be done by the...
BARLING, AR
freeweekly.com

Oktoberfest all over downtown Fort Smith Saturday

It’s fall, y’all, and Fort Smith is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration all over town on Oct. 15. Started in 2016, “the goal of this event is to bring synergy, a sense of community with family friendly activities and economic impact to the downtown Fort Smith area,” says Deana Griffith, a director with the sponsoring organization, the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association.
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington County sheriffs looking for missing woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
dequeenbee.com

Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
NASHVILLE, AR
dequeenbee.com

Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents

HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
HOPE, AR
5NEWS

Prosecutor: Fayetteville murder suspect will face death penalty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man is facing the death penalty after being accused of killing his then-girlfriend's father on Rocky Creek Road in November 2020. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported that on Nov. 12, 2020, deputies responded to the home after 53-year-old John Hurlburt called police and said that someone had broken into his home around 11:15 that night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

