WIBW
Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
Be Filled of South Topeka holds first Fall Festival
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held their first Fall festival Saturday at Pauline South Intermediate School. The festival included Hamburgers, a DJ, Children’s Discovery Center mobile museum, face painting, a balloon artist, cotton candy games for the kids, a photo booth and trunk or treat later in the evening. Be Filed of […]
WIBW
Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riff Raff is a seven-year-old female cat who was found wandering outside the Helping Hands Humane Society building near SW 21st and Belle in Topeka. Now, this lovably friendly feline is ready for a furr-ever home. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, and helped her invite everyone to get in their reservations for the upcoming Bone Appetit fundraiser. It’s coming up Oct. 22 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.
WIBW
Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall Service Center on reports of a fire Sunday evening. The call came in at about 6:26 pm, on reports of a fire at the JCP Service Center at SW...
WIBW
YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are invited to take a stand against violence with the YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ annual Week Without Violence. Activities are planned the week of Oct. 17, and come on the heels of two shootings involving Topeka Police officers that started as domestic violence calls.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
WIBW
Evergy Plaza to transform into one ice attraction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new winter attraction will take over Evergy Plaza starting in November. On Friday, Evergy Plaza Director John Knight announced that they will be partnering with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring the first-ever ice skating rink to Downtown Topeka. In an effort to connect the community with more local attractions, President & CEO of CoreFirst Bank, Kurt Kuta, said this is an opportunity to do so.
kmuw.org
Mona Cliff evokes the subtle beauty of Kansas hills and sunsets with millions of tiny beads
Artist Mona Cliff sits on the floor in her home studio in Lawrence, Kansas. Bold patterns of grain stretch across several panels of cherry wood with a rough bark edge. Around the edges she’s built a rippling layer of beeswax, copal resin and pine rosin. She heats the wax...
WIBW
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month. Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza. Construction is slated to begin...
jimmycsays.com
The curtains are pulled back on the Louis Curtiss-designed house at 55th and Ward Parkway
A new and hopefully grand chapter is unfolding in the saga of the finest home in Kansas City,. That would be the Louis Curtiss-designed house at the northwest corner of 55th and Ward Parkway. Curtiss, once called the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City, was Kansas City’s most famous architect....
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
WIBW
Kansas Republicans gather at annual Eisenhower birthday dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Republicans came together tonight for the birthday of former president and Kansas native Dwight D. Eisenhower. Attorney Derek Schmidt headlined a guest list full of elected officials and other candidates campaigning in the area. Schmidt, who is running for governor, told the crowd a democratic governor doesn’t belong in Kansas.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
WIBW
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District. Bill Riphahn, (R),...
WIBW
Local organization is hoping to make an impact on midterm election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization gathered this weekend to discuss the importance of voting in the midterm elections. The Kansas Poor People’s Campaign was held Saturday morning at the Community Resources Council. Members from the organization as well as local supporters joined together to strategized ideas to get low-income voters to the poll.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
