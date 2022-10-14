ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go: How to get the Halloween Pumpkaboo Lantern pose

Pokemon Go players have the chance to get a cute new pose for the Halloween event. However, the Pumpkaboo lantern and spooky animation combo aren’t going to be available without a cost. The month is getting spooky in Pokemon Go, and players are preparing to hunt favorite Ghost-types as...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right

Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players

Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate

Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend

Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches

Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look

CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Minecraft Legends first look: Opening Cinematic, new mobs & more

Minecraft Live 2022 has granted players a first look into Minecraft Legends gameplay along with what we can expect from the action strategy game. Here’s everything we know from the first look at Minecraft Legends. Minecraft Legends is Mojang’s brand new action strategy game that pits you and a...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”

TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Silent Hill Transmission: Date, time, & how to watch

Konami announced an online event called Silent Hill Transmission which will reveal future updates to the Silent Hill series. Here’s everything fans need to know about the event. Following the tumultuous departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami which resulted in the cancellation of Silent Hills, the Silent Hill franchise...
COMICS
dexerto.com

Best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Chandelure is a fiery and powerful creature in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its best moveset if you want to bring out its full potential. The chandelier-inspired Chandelure has been a fan-favorite Pokemon ever since it debuted in Black & White’s Unova region back in 2010, and it continues to be a popular creature to this day in Pokemon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How does Bellibolt’s new ability work?

Bellibolt has been revealed as part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex, and it is available to get in the Paldea Region with a new ability called Electromorphosis. The Pokemon was first unveiled as Iono’s partner on October 14, meaning it will be part of the Supercharged Streamer’s main team as Gym Leader.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite’s new Lizzo-inspired Emote will pump you up

The Pump Me Up emote in Fortnite features moves by Jaedan Gomez, who took inspiration from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” single. TikTok star Jaedan Gomez went viral a few months ago for her “About Damn Time” dance. In addition to inspiring countless others to adopt the dance moves, the viral video also captured Lizzo’s attention.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy