Greene County, AL

AL.com

It’s been 12 years since last Alabama road loss without field storming as SEC fines Vols

The SEC wasted no time billing Tennessee for Saturday night’s postgame celebration following a 52-49 win over Alabama. The invoice for $100,000 is the fine for a second violation of the league rule prohibition fans from entering the playing field after a game. The first offense came at a 2006 Vol basketball win over Florida. A third offense would bring a $250,000 fine.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s first loss to Tennessee since 2006

A wild scene in Knoxville carried over into Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Momentum seemed to shift each snap, or in a lot of cases, each whistle. Alabama nearly rallied from 18 points down and both sides made history. Eventually, the Tide found itself in a familiar position: Bryce Young with the ball, needing a field goal for a massive road win. And like at Texas, Alabama earned itself a kick to win the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

‘They’ll never forget you here’: Siran Stacy & the story of Alabama’s 1989 victory over Tennessee

Siran Stacy now lives outside of Nashville, which is perhaps fitting, because in college he made his living off of Tennessee. Stacy was an All-SEC running back at Alabama in both 1989 and 1991, but he was never better than on The Third Saturday in October. He scored six touchdowns in two career games vs. Tennessee — he missed the 1990 game due to injury — including four in a 47-30 victory over the Volunteers in 1989.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Where ghosts of a rivalry float upward like smoke

The face of Henry To’oTo’o burned with emotions few others in this stadium of smoking madness could understand. How could they? His struggle on this night represented a rare experience. Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the win for the Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming 2022: Full schedule

While Alabama will kick off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the 2022 homecoming game, fans and students can enjoy all the festivities and traditions leading up in another jam-packed week, including the parade with former Olympian and UA alumna Lillie Leatherwood serving as grand marshal. You can see the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win

Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Trevon Diggs out to intercept his ‘buddy’ Jalen Hurts again

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has never played against the Philadelphia Eagles without coming away with an interception. In three games in the NFC East rivalry, Diggs has four interceptions. If Diggs continues that pattern when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on Sunday night, he’ll probably be picking off...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
