Siran Stacy now lives outside of Nashville, which is perhaps fitting, because in college he made his living off of Tennessee. Stacy was an All-SEC running back at Alabama in both 1989 and 1991, but he was never better than on The Third Saturday in October. He scored six touchdowns in two career games vs. Tennessee — he missed the 1990 game due to injury — including four in a 47-30 victory over the Volunteers in 1989.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO