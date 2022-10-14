Read full article on original website
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Watch Tennessee co-eds fall out of student section onto field to celebrate Alabama win
It wasn’t always graceful, but Tennessee students didn’t seem to care. It was a short fall from the student section down to the field of Neyland Stadium in celebration of No. 6 Tennessee’s 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night. After 15 years of being...
It’s been 12 years since last Alabama road loss without field storming as SEC fines Vols
The SEC wasted no time billing Tennessee for Saturday night’s postgame celebration following a 52-49 win over Alabama. The invoice for $100,000 is the fine for a second violation of the league rule prohibition fans from entering the playing field after a game. The first offense came at a 2006 Vol basketball win over Florida. A third offense would bring a $250,000 fine.
AJ McCarron, Marquis Maze critical of Alabama after Tennessee loss: ‘They got beat down’
It isn’t every year Tennessee beats Alabama, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that former Crimson Tide players reacted to the disappointing loss in the aftermath of the Vols’ 52-49 win in Knoxville. Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron and former receiver Marquis Maze took very different...
Rewinding Alabama’s first loss to Tennessee since 2006
A wild scene in Knoxville carried over into Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Momentum seemed to shift each snap, or in a lot of cases, each whistle. Alabama nearly rallied from 18 points down and both sides made history. Eventually, the Tide found itself in a familiar position: Bryce Young with the ball, needing a field goal for a massive road win. And like at Texas, Alabama earned itself a kick to win the game.
Officials in Alabama-Tennessee game didn’t know it was fourth down, had to go to replay
Instant replay is used for a number of things, but officials in the Alabama-Tennessee used it to figure out what down it was when the Crimson Tide defense stopped the Volunteers in the third quarter short of a first down. “The ruling of fourth down is under video review,” the...
‘They’ll never forget you here’: Siran Stacy & the story of Alabama’s 1989 victory over Tennessee
Siran Stacy now lives outside of Nashville, which is perhaps fitting, because in college he made his living off of Tennessee. Stacy was an All-SEC running back at Alabama in both 1989 and 1991, but he was never better than on The Third Saturday in October. He scored six touchdowns in two career games vs. Tennessee — he missed the 1990 game due to injury — including four in a 47-30 victory over the Volunteers in 1989.
Joseph Goodman: Where ghosts of a rivalry float upward like smoke
The face of Henry To’oTo’o burned with emotions few others in this stadium of smoking madness could understand. How could they? His struggle on this night represented a rare experience. Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the win for the Volunteers...
Instant analysis: Vols stun Alabama with last-second kick, ends streak at 15 years
The 15-game run of Alabama wins over Tennessee died in one of the all-time classics of the rivalry. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expired came just 13 seconds after Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 50-yarder for the game. A day of offensive outbursts ended with special teams’ mayhem and a field storming.
Inside an epic field storming after Tennessee proves it is back in Alabama win
The goalposts were gone, carried out of Neyland Stadium, marched through the streets and launched into the Tennessee River on what could be one of the wildest nights Knoxville has ever seen. Left behind were an extensive collection of empty liquor bottles, destroyed sunglasses and the remnants of cigars everywhere....
What they’re saying nationally after Tennessee beats Alabama
History was made Saturday in Neyland Stadium as Tennessee ended 15 years of heartache with a 52-49 beating of Alabama. Everyone had their say in the aftermath. Here’s a taste of the reaction to the Vols’ first win over Alabama since 2006. -- Smoked ‘Em: Tennessee Has Celebration...
Scarbinsky: Sifting through ashes as Alabama’s Tennessee streak goes up in smoke
It was fun while it lasted, and it lasted longer than anyone imagined when it started 15 years ago with an inspired onside kick. Something profound changed in not one but two traditional college football powers on the Third Saturday in October of 2007. Nick Saban and Alabama didn’t win...
Paul Finebaum doubles down on Alabama program slipping: ‘It’s the lack of discipline’
Paul Finebaum doubled down Sunday on the state of Alabama football after the No. 3 Crimson Tide lost to No. 6 Tennessee 52-49. Citing the number of Alabama penalties committed against Tennessee, the SEC Network analyst once again suggested the Nick Saban’s program is slipping. “It’s the lack of...
Alabama Homecoming 2022: Full schedule
While Alabama will kick off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the 2022 homecoming game, fans and students can enjoy all the festivities and traditions leading up in another jam-packed week, including the parade with former Olympian and UA alumna Lillie Leatherwood serving as grand marshal. You can see the...
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win
Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
Late goal lifts No. 2 Alabama soccer over No. 7 Arkansas
A penalty kick in the closing moments was the difference in one of Alabama women’s soccer program’s biggest games ever. Ashlynn Serepca’s found the net nearly 84 minutes into Sunday’s to lift No. 2 Alabama past No. 7 Arkansas, 2-1. Alabama is now 14-1-1 with three...
Trevon Diggs out to intercept his ‘buddy’ Jalen Hurts again
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has never played against the Philadelphia Eagles without coming away with an interception. In three games in the NFC East rivalry, Diggs has four interceptions. If Diggs continues that pattern when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on Sunday night, he’ll probably be picking off...
