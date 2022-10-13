ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dexerto.com

Warzone players furious as “invisible” enemies only show as shadows

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left furious by “invisible” players that only appear as shadows in-game, but no one’s quite sure what causes it. In the two and a bit years that Warzone has been around, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have run into several issues with invisible players.
Apex Legends gifting explained: Long-awaited feature coming in Season 15

At long last, Gifting is finally coming to Apex Legends in Season 15: Eclipse. So here’s what you need to know about sending cosmetics to your teammates. As Apex Legends has continued to grow and grow over the last few years, players have been on Respawn’s backs for a number of highly-anticipated features – with cross-progression, solos modes, and gifting being at the forefront of those.
Splinter Cell remake update brings more bad news for exhausted fans

The director of the Splinter Cell remake, David Grivel, recently exited Ubisoft after more than a decade; such news has once more left fans concerned for the franchise’s future. Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell’s return in late 2021, promising a reimagining of the first game developed by Watch Dogs: Legion’s...
Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches

Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: expected release, ranks & more

Modern Warfare 2’s release is rapidly approaching and fans want to know about the CoD instalment’s Ranked mode. A lot remains unclear, but we’ve had some details regarding Ranks and a potential release date. Here’s everything we know. The release of any new Call of Duty...
Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta

Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players

Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review – Lacks challenge, but sparks joy

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a smart evolution of its predecessor’s core systems that’s a great game for strategy newcomers that won’t challenge genre aficionados. I spent a lot of time playing Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It came out of nowhere and consumed my Switch for plenty of hours. Its smart walking back of tactics genre staples like bizarre percentages and clunky interfaces made it feel wholly unique among the genre it was inspired by.
New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend

Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
Elden Ring update files reveal potential PvP focused DLC

Elden Ring patch 1.07 has shared a new look into FromSoftware’s plans for the game’s first DLC, as a recent update has provided more details for its elusive colosseums. In March, dataminer Lance McDonald peered into a currently inaccessible area of Elden Ring, which depicted a grandiose colosseum. This initial look into From Software’s DLC plans prompted discussion of a potential PvP-focused expansion set within the walls of Caelid.
Gotham Knights fans are furious about 30 FPS performance leak

DC fans hopeful for Gotham Knights were outraged after it was leaked that the game will be locked at 30 frames-per-second on consoles without a performance mode option. Gotham Knights is slated to launch on October 21 and as we draw closer to the action-games release, a steady trickle of information about the title has come to light. The WB Games Montreal developed game is set to be the studio’s first title since Batman Arkham Origins, which was released all the way back in 2013.
Pokemon Go Elite Raid debut plagues players with game-breaking issues

Hoopa has appeared in Pokemon Go via mysterious new Elite Raids, but its arrival has been accompanied by bugs and issues plaguing trainers trying to enjoy their debut. On October 15, Niantic launched the new Elite Raids, but they were immediately met with disappointment from fans. This was because the first round of Elite Raids eggs spawned at the same time the Pokemon Go Community Day raids were set to start.
Pokemon Go player calls out Niantic as Elite Raid eggs ruin Community Day

Pokemon Go players are furious following the announcement of Elite Raid battles, with many areas unable to spawn Litwick Community Day Lampent Raids thanks to the 24-hour timers. Pokemon Go players have expressed much-needed excitement over the spooky Litwick Community Day happening October 15, 2022, from 2 PM through 5...
