Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone players furious as “invisible” enemies only show as shadows
Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left furious by “invisible” players that only appear as shadows in-game, but no one’s quite sure what causes it. In the two and a bit years that Warzone has been around, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have run into several issues with invisible players.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends gifting explained: Long-awaited feature coming in Season 15
At long last, Gifting is finally coming to Apex Legends in Season 15: Eclipse. So here’s what you need to know about sending cosmetics to your teammates. As Apex Legends has continued to grow and grow over the last few years, players have been on Respawn’s backs for a number of highly-anticipated features – with cross-progression, solos modes, and gifting being at the forefront of those.
dexerto.com
Splinter Cell remake update brings more bad news for exhausted fans
The director of the Splinter Cell remake, David Grivel, recently exited Ubisoft after more than a decade; such news has once more left fans concerned for the franchise’s future. Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell’s return in late 2021, promising a reimagining of the first game developed by Watch Dogs: Legion’s...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches
Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: expected release, ranks & more
Modern Warfare 2’s release is rapidly approaching and fans want to know about the CoD instalment’s Ranked mode. A lot remains unclear, but we’ve had some details regarding Ranks and a potential release date. Here’s everything we know. The release of any new Call of Duty...
dexerto.com
Every PlayStation-exclusive reward in Modern Warfare 2: Oni Operator, Battle Pass skips, more
If you’re picking Modern Warfare 2 up on either PS4 or PS5, you’re entitled to a number of exclusive rewards not available on any other platform. Here’s a full breakdown on what to expect. Despite Activision currently awaiting its full acquisition by Microsoft, the CoD publisher is...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta
Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players
Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players demand changes to stop Ranked smurfing for good in Season 15
The Apex Legends community is once again calling on developers Respawn to make a small change that should stop players from surfing in Ranked entirely. Smurfing is a huge issue in just about every game that has a skill-based MMR system, and Apex Legends is no different. From the get-go,...
dexerto.com
New League of Legends champion K’Sante revealed: Abilities, release date
League of Legends is getting a new tank top laner in Season 12 — K’Sante. Riot has shared all the details on the Pride of Nazumah, who is set to shake up the meta with a high-skill twist. Here’s what we know about Champion 163, including their abilities and release date.
dexerto.com
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review – Lacks challenge, but sparks joy
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a smart evolution of its predecessor’s core systems that’s a great game for strategy newcomers that won’t challenge genre aficionados. I spent a lot of time playing Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It came out of nowhere and consumed my Switch for plenty of hours. Its smart walking back of tactics genre staples like bizarre percentages and clunky interfaces made it feel wholly unique among the genre it was inspired by.
dexerto.com
Halo Infinite player recreates Kokiri Forest from Zelda in stunning Forge build
One Halo Infinite player has recreated Kokiri Forest from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in stunning detail using Forge build mode. While Halo Infinite has suffered numerous development setbacks following its launch in November 2021, fans have long been holding out hope for the game’s Forge mode.
dexerto.com
New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend
Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic for keeping Elite Raids “in-person” only
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic’s decision to limit the new Elite Raid battles to in-person only and fans are claiming it limits inclusivity. Pokemon Go recently announced the addition of Elite Raid battles, which serve as a more challenging raid mode. Unfortunately, the launch of Elite Raids did not...
dexerto.com
Elden Ring update files reveal potential PvP focused DLC
Elden Ring patch 1.07 has shared a new look into FromSoftware’s plans for the game’s first DLC, as a recent update has provided more details for its elusive colosseums. In March, dataminer Lance McDonald peered into a currently inaccessible area of Elden Ring, which depicted a grandiose colosseum. This initial look into From Software’s DLC plans prompted discussion of a potential PvP-focused expansion set within the walls of Caelid.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends coach PVPX demonstrates perfect Pharah counter in Overwatch 2 with Junkrat
Apex Legends master PVPX was one of the most talented Junkrat players in the world back in the original Overwatch and now he’s taking on OW2 and showing people how to perfectly shut down Pharah. The Overwatch 2 launch has drawn a lot of former players back into the...
dexerto.com
Gotham Knights fans are furious about 30 FPS performance leak
DC fans hopeful for Gotham Knights were outraged after it was leaked that the game will be locked at 30 frames-per-second on consoles without a performance mode option. Gotham Knights is slated to launch on October 21 and as we draw closer to the action-games release, a steady trickle of information about the title has come to light. The WB Games Montreal developed game is set to be the studio’s first title since Batman Arkham Origins, which was released all the way back in 2013.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Sword & Shield to end support for online features ahead of Scarlet & Violet
The Pokemon Company announced that certain online features in Pokemon Sword & Shield will no longer receive updates ahead of Gen 9’s launch. The hype surrounding Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is building with the November 18, 2022 launch date steadily approaching. Unfortunately, the start of a brand new Generation...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Elite Raid debut plagues players with game-breaking issues
Hoopa has appeared in Pokemon Go via mysterious new Elite Raids, but its arrival has been accompanied by bugs and issues plaguing trainers trying to enjoy their debut. On October 15, Niantic launched the new Elite Raids, but they were immediately met with disappointment from fans. This was because the first round of Elite Raids eggs spawned at the same time the Pokemon Go Community Day raids were set to start.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player calls out Niantic as Elite Raid eggs ruin Community Day
Pokemon Go players are furious following the announcement of Elite Raid battles, with many areas unable to spawn Litwick Community Day Lampent Raids thanks to the 24-hour timers. Pokemon Go players have expressed much-needed excitement over the spooky Litwick Community Day happening October 15, 2022, from 2 PM through 5...
Comments / 0