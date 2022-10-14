Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Smith, Zeibert Win Individual Titles; Rochester, UHigh Take Team Titles at CS8 Meet
The Central State Eight Cross Country meet was held at Lincoln Park on Saturday morning. Rochester’s Colleen Zeibert took the individual win in the girls race with Decatur’s Cale Smith finishing first in the boys race. The girls conference title went to the Rochester Rockets with the UHigh Pioneers winning the boys team title. Full results HERE.
channel1450.com
Trojans Score 44 Straight To Stay Unbeaten In Sangamo Play
Maroa-Forsyth beat New Berlin 51-13 in Week Eight to move to 8-0 in the Sangamo conference and clinch a share of the title. The Trojans travel to Athens (7-1) in Week Nine. Thanks to WCIA for the highlights.
channel1450.com
Pana Hands North Mac First Loss in Battle of the Panthers
A big time 2A matchup Friday night in Pana as North Mac traveled to Pana to face off in the Battle of the Panthers. Pana handed North Mac its first loss of the year with a 42-21 final score, setting up a potential tie for the SCC title as they both are 7-1 going into week nine.
channel1450.com
Williamsville Rebounds For Win Over Pleasant Plains
Williamsville rebounded from their first loss of the season by beating Pleasant Plains 42-6 on the road in Week Eight. Thanks to Seth Kunz and the Williamsville Wire for the video highlights.
channel1450.com
Singleton Leads Cyclones To Clinch Share Of CS8 Title
Sacred Heart Griffin got the running clock started in the second quarter, beating Lanphier 66-6, led by KeShon Singleton. The senior Air Force Academy commit scored a receiving touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception on defense. SHG is 8-0 and will play Southeast in Week Nine looking to go undefeated and lock up an outright CS8 title. Lanphier will play Springfield in Week Nine.
channel1450.com
Frye Lifts Bullets to North Mac Sectional With Score
Beardstown and Williamsville met in the Regional championship a year ago where the Tigers got the upper hand, but not this season. The Bullets, topped Beardstown 1-0 this year with Cameron Frye securing the game winner with 35:23 left in the game.
channel1450.com
Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday
Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
wmay.com
Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer
A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
newschannel20.com
Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
wmay.com
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
25newsnow.com
“Cutting into the bone”: Uncertainty surrounds latest actions announced by Journal Star-parent Gannett
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The latest proposed mandatory leave and buyouts announced by media company Gannett is bringing a cloud of uncertainty to the Peoria Journal Star. Peoria Newspaper Guild President and reporter Leslie Renken says while the guild contract provides some protection, the continued cost-cutting measures have been devasting to the newspaper.
WAND TV
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
25newsnow.com
80+ farmers harvest fields for Hanna City man battling cancer
Hanna City (25 News Now) - 10 days of work was finished in around eight hours on Monday. This is thanks to more than 80 farmers working together to help one of their own battling cancer. Kevin Sipp of Hanna City has been battling colon cancer for six years, his...
wmay.com
Resolution Voicing Support For Springfield Casino Goes Before City Council
Springfield aldermen will get another chance to weigh in on whether the city should actively seek a casino license from the state. Mayor Jim Langfelder has introduced a resolution stating the city’s desire to have a casino. The mayor’s intent to pursue that resolution was first reported by WMAY earlier this month. The resolution says a casino would provide opportunities to expand the BOS Center, support a “downtown entertainment district,” and complement plans for the new transportation hub and railroad relocation project.
wmay.com
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
