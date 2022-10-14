Sacred Heart Griffin got the running clock started in the second quarter, beating Lanphier 66-6, led by KeShon Singleton. The senior Air Force Academy commit scored a receiving touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception on defense. SHG is 8-0 and will play Southeast in Week Nine looking to go undefeated and lock up an outright CS8 title. Lanphier will play Springfield in Week Nine.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO