Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
1 injured after shots fired on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning. The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.
WYTV.com
Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday. Police say no one was hurt, but would not confirm the location or circumstances of the shooting. First News is working to find more details. Check back here for updates.
Heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side was for trespassing incident
There was a large police presence on Tampa Avenue on Youngstown's South Side Friday afternoon.
YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side
Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shots fired in parking lot at Pine Ridge Apartments in Willoughby Hills during 'isolated incident'
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired into a vehicle during a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills at the Pine Ridge Apartments. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
3 people dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood; victims identified
PITTSBURGH — Three people are dead and another is injured after a shooting in North Side late Saturday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 300 block of Cedar Avenue at around 10:08 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, a female was pronounced dead at...
WYTV.com
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi accident involving 74,000 pounds of chicken closed State Route 14 on Sunday afternoon. According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close. According to the...
Funeral home transformed into haunted house in Ohio
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
WYTV.com
Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
Warren Police Department seizes and destroys 350 guns over year and a half
The Warren Police Department seized 350 guns over the last year and a half, according to a Facebook post from the department.
WFMJ.com
Campbell, Youngstown hit with two shootings less than one hour apart Thursday night
Police gathered throughout Campbell and Youngstown late Thursday night to investigate two shootings that happened less than an hour apart of one another. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Campbell Police responded to a home on the 200 Block of Reed Avenue in Campbell, but it is unclear where the shooting happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times. The identity of the victim has...
WYTV.com
Central road closed Sunday for parade
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers Sunday in Mineral Ridge. State Route 46 from Depot Street to Ohltown McDonald Road will be closed for a little bit. This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place. The road will be closed starting...
Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
cleveland19.com
Police in Summit County shoot ‘vicious dog’ that attacked its owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police are looking for a “vicious dog” that ran away after being shot multiple times by officers as it attacked its owner. Officers were initially dispatched to Lake Road early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a dog attack. Police arrived to...
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 38-year-old woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 38-year-old woman. Officers say Tara Steiner was last seen on Oct. 13. Steiner is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has green eyes and short gray hair. Police said Steiner lives in North Side and may...
Man claims bottle of gas thrown into Mineral Ridge home, causing fire
Investigators with the state fire marshal's office are looking into what Weathersfield's fire chief described as a suspicious fire at an apartment building early Friday morning.
WATCH Ohio officer delivers DoorDash order after driver taken to jail
A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
Comments / 0