Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

1 injured after shots fired on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning. The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday. Police say no one was hurt, but would not confirm the location or circumstances of the shooting. First News is working to find more details. Check back here for updates.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
WYTV.com

Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi accident involving 74,000 pounds of chicken closed State Route 14 on Sunday afternoon. According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close. According to the...
SEBRING, OH
WYTV.com

Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times. The identity of the victim has...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Central road closed Sunday for parade

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers Sunday in Mineral Ridge. State Route 46 from Depot Street to Ohltown McDonald Road will be closed for a little bit. This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place. The road will be closed starting...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WATCH Ohio officer delivers DoorDash order after driver taken to jail

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH

