Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns. Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Ruled out with neck injury
Walker cleared the concussion protocol but has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard prior to being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4
Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games following his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat
Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start
Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Goes 6-for-6 in preseason loss
Gobert finished Friday's loss to the Nets with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes. Gobert was perfect from the field in the defeat but went just 4-for-10 from the charity stripe. He didn't register any blocks but still made an impact on the defensive end with four steals. Efficiency is a big part of Gobert's offensive game -- he's a career 65.3 percent shooter -- which helps make up for the fact that he's not a big-time scorer and isn't a good free-throw shooter. Despite the holes in his game, he's a valuable fantasy asset due to his elite rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts left shoulder
Fields said after Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders that he re-aggravated an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. As the quarterback pointed out Thursday, the Bears' next game isn't until Oct. 24 against the Patriots, which will afford him some added healing time in Week 7. In any case, the signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, and he seems likely to be included on the Bears' injury report when the team resumes practicing next Thursday. Fields finished the Week 6 loss with 14 completions on 27 attempts for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception while carrying 12 times for 88 yards.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return
Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
CBS Sports
Andrew Wiggins agrees to four-year, $109 million extension with Warriors, per report
Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiggins, who was entering the final year of his contract, is now set to stay in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season. Wiggins shined in the playoffs last season, particularly...
Comments / 0