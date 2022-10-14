ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Corey Phelan dead aged 20: Phillies Minor League pitcher passes away with heartbreaking tribute from baseball team

By Forrest McFarland
 3 days ago

A PRO baseball player has passed away after tragically losing a hard battle with cancer.

Corey Phelan, a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies' Minor League system, sadly died at just 20 years old, the Phillies announced Thursday.

Phillies baseball player Corey Phelan has died from cancer at 20
Phelan started playing with the Phillies' Minor League system out of high school as an undrafted free agent Credit: Phillies Minor League
The Phillies announced his tragic death on Thursday Credit: ABC

"The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan," the baseball team said in a statement.

"Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him.

"While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the courts of his courageous battle with cancer."

Phelan grew up in New York and started playing with the Phillies in 2020 right out of high school as an undrafted free agent, the MLB reported.

He pitched nine relief innings during his first professional season for the Rookie-level Phillies of the Florida Complex League and only gave up one run.

In April of this year, Phelan was diagnosed with cancer.

Just a month after the tragic diagnosis, the rookie visited the Phillies at the New York Mets' Citi Field and made a lasting impression while he spent time with the team in the clubhouse.

"It was awesome," Phelan said after the game.

"I can't put into words how awesome it was. Every time I can watch them on TV, depending on what channel they are playing on, I watch them and I root for them every game.

"I love watching them play. They bring my spirits up."

It was a memorable experience for the players too as they got to witness Phelan's extreme passion for the game despite his upsetting circumstances.

"He is going through some hard times right now," Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola said after his visit.

"The hard times that we go through in baseball doesn't compare to what he is going through.

"The positivity that he showed - his faith and belief that God has it under control.

"Obviously, it shows what kind of person that he is, what kind of man he is. The guys in the clubhouse saw that."

The Phillies director of player development Preston remembered the gone-too-soon rookie saying: "Corey is and will always be a special person."

"His smile lit up a room and anybody who came in contact with him cherished the interaction.

"His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization."

Comments / 734

70sgal
2d ago

So many people arguing with each other over how this young man died. How about having a little sympathy for his family?Cancer has been around for many, many, years. Stop with the nonsense. He’s at peace.

Reply(88)
245
MVP8
3d ago

oh my God what a tragedy May our Lord take him right in and let him enjoy eternal life and heaven. prayers for the family also.

Reply(8)
173
Kenn Christian
2d ago

TMy Deepest Sympathy and Condolences For This Young Man In This Time Of Sorrow,!! Isn't Anything Sacred These Day's For His Family, Team Mates and Friends ??? People Can Be So Cold Hearted ! No Reason For This !! May GOD BLESS YOU ALL IN THIS TIME OF NEED ,Prayers Will Be Said For This Young Man ,Forgive The Ignorance Of Some People ! ✝️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻✝️❤️❤️❤️💜💜💜💧💧💧🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸⚾️

Reply(2)
56
 

