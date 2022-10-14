ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Inside incel’s sick Hideous Symphony manifesto plotting to murder women in Ohio because he was ‘deprived of having them’

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07T8mM_0iYM6VQH00

A SELF-proclaimed "incel" has admitted to a sick plot where he planned to kill 3,000 women because he was "deprived" of them, a chilling manifesto revealed.

Tres Genco, a 22-year-old man who was active on incel websites, pled guilty in court on Tuesday to planning a mass shooting at an Ohio university in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENPOr_0iYM6VQH00
Self-professed 'incel' Tres Genco wrote a sick manifesto detailing his hatred of women, prosecutors say Credit: AP

The twisted man wrote in a 2019 statement titled "A Hideous Symphony" that he was joining the US Army to prepare for "the attainment of one reality," according to an indictment.

He describes this "reality" as "the death of what" he had been "deprived most, but also cherish and fantasize at the opportunity of having but has been neglected of; Women," Fox News Digital reported.

"I will slaughter out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge," Genco wrote.

"I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is encompassing death, the great equalizer that will bear all of us into its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4yMs_0iYM6VQH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uZMR_0iYM6VQH00

A self-described incel, short for involuntary celibate, Genco was associated with an online community of young men who feel isolated by their inability to attract women.

Genco's frustration with the opposite sex took a dangerous turn when he began to research sororities to target at an Ohio university.

The manifesto revealed that the incel planned to "aim big" for a 3,000-victim death toll in the potential attack.

The same year he wrote the horror manifesto, he even bought a bulletproof vest, a bowie knife, two Glock 17 magazines, and a hoodie with the word "revenge," Fox reported.

Genco was very active on a popular incel website, manning several profiles in 2019 and 2020 where he published hundreds of posts.

He even said that he copied the concerning behaviors of Elliot Rodger, an incel who killed six and injured 13 in a rampage he dubbed "a day of retribution" in 2014.

Other than the horrific mass shooting outside the University of California Santa Barbara, Rodger would also spray students with orange juice from a water gun.

"I put some orange juice in a water gun, I was planning to spray some foids and couples like ER did," Genco wrote, according to the indictment.

"When I finally did do it, it was ER's birthday and I didn't even know that."

"Foids" is a derogatory term for women based on the word "femoid."

Genco continued to write: "I suggest it to all incels, extremely empowering action."

Another document titled "Isolated" was described by the author as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal.”

He signed it: “Your hopeful friend and murderer,” according to prosecutors.

Genco was arrested in July 2021 after police responded to a domestic incident at his mobile home in Hillsboro, cops said. He has been in custody in Butler County since then.

Police testified at Genco's trial saying that his mom was the one who made the 911 call.

She told them that her son had a gun and threatened to kill her, cops said.

They found a Glock-style 9mm semiautomatic pistol, with no manufacturer’s marks or serial number, hidden in a heating vent.

And in the trunk of his car, they found another firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor, and boxes of ammunition.

Genco was sentenced to 17 months in prison for "terrorist threats" by a court in Cincinnati in 2020.

He was released in January 2021 and re-arrested after federal agents said he was found to be in possession of a weapon equipped with a rapid-fire device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qV0oq_0iYM6VQH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfilW_0iYM6VQH00

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime.

He faces a sentence of up to life in prison as his plot included an attempt to kill, Fox News reported.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Incel#Ohio University#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Hideous Symphony#The Us Army#Fox News Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11: Business owner was threatened with imitation firearm, a disabled woman is too afraid to leave her home and a police officer has been attacked

Terrified families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ – whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smashing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy