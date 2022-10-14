Read full article on original website
CBS News
Orlando man arrested after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla.-- An Orlando man has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, October 12. 41-year old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts, FL), Written Threat to Kill (F2), Resisting with Violence (F3), and Discharging a Firearm on Residential Property (M1).
blackchronicle.com
14 found living in ‘deplorable’ Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary residence after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 individuals living in deplorable situations with makeshift electrical traces powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Jury Finds Arthur Harris Guilty in Violent Attack, High-Speed Chase
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A Brevard County Jury convicted 38-year-old Arthur Harris on two counts of Aggravated Battery, and one count each of High Speed Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, and Felony Driving While License Revoked for incidents stemming from a fight with his former friend.
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff’s Office Presents Proceeds for ‘Dancing For The Space Coast’ to Charities, Watch the Event Replay
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that we recently presented four incredible Brevard County Charities with the proceeds from our annual “Dancing for the Space Coast” event that was held this past June. The annual event is sponsored by...
fox13news.com
'Lowest form of scum': Lee County deputies arrest Orlando men for allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A sheriff in Florida announced the arrest of seven men who were allegedly caught looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced that the seven men were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly being seen looting from various locations. Eli Francisco Acevedo...
Osceola County deputies asking for tips in homicide investigation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened on Wednesday. Deputies said they found a man dead at 785 Henry J Avenue, St. Cloud, and the medical examiner determined that his cause of death was the result of a homicide.
3 arrested in stolen U-Haul after spending counterfeit bills in Indian River Co.
Three people traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck were arrested after using counterfeit bills Saturday in Indian River County.
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at resort in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a resort in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
spacecoastdaily.com
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
WESH
FHP: 80-year-old woman dies after Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old Orlando woman riding a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday. "She was a very kind-hearted person,” Lisa Walker said. A memorial marks the corner where a life was lost. Eighty-year-old Michelle Allen was often seen on her tricycle, going...
Florida Contractor Arrested For Defrauding Victims Out Of Nearly $400,000
A contractor in Florida has been arrested after deputies say he stole nearly $400,000 from victims in a construction fraud case. According to investigators in Indian River County, members of their Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested Dillon Z. Slater, owner of Slater Construction LLC. “Mr.
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Records show a 62-year-old Orlando chiropractor was arrested Thursday, less than a week after his previous arrest in which police said he was accused of molesting one of his patients. Police said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62 — a chiropractor with The Healthy Human Personal Training at 1005...
2 dead after Florida jewelry store owner shoots at suspects during attempted robbery, police say
Two suspects died after police said a Florida jewelry store owner shot at them during an attempted robbery, NBC affiliate WESH reported.
Police identify man shot while pointing gun at officer, security guard at Cocoa apartment complex
COCOA, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Investigators said a security guard requested a police officer to respond to the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist a tow-truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
fox35orlando.com
4 Orange County deputies taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four Orange County deputies were taken to the hospital on Thursday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the deputies were serving search warrant in a drug case on Corner Meadow Circle around 9:30 a.m. when they were possibly exposed. All four deputies...
