Cleveland, OH

‘Rock Your Red’ when the Guardians bring the playoffs home to Progressive Field

By Justin Dennis, Associated Press, Talia Naquin, Cris Belle
 1 day ago

** See prior coverage of the Guardians’ Wild Card Series win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 8 at home in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are bringing postseason play back home this weekend, and fans are encouraged to “Rock Your Red” as they face the New York Yankees at Progressive Field.

New York won Tuesday night’s opener in the best-of-five series 4-1, and a rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.

Game 2 in New York on Friday afternoon went into extra innings but the Guardians were able to secure a 4-2 win to tie up the series 1-1.

Breezy, chilly: See Guardians game forecast

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled in Cleveland this weekend.

Game 3 on Saturday, Oct. 15, will get underway at 7:37 p.m. with the ceremonial first pitch by Indians Hall-of-Famer Carlos Baerga. Here’s what else to expect:

  • Color Guard: All five branches
  • Anthem and “God Bless America”: Danielle Danburg
  • Game Ball Delivery: Andrés Meléndez Family
  • Mid-1st inning: Stand For The Land Banner

Game 4 is set for 7:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen. Also featured are:

  • Color Guard – Marines
  • Anthem and “God Bless America”: DeAngelo Graham
  • Mid-1st inning: Stand For The Land Banner

If Game 5 is needed, it would be Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against Houston or Seattle.

Score! More Guardians playoff tickets now available

All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes (12-4) remains scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the AL East champion Yankees against 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8).

Gateway Plaza has pregame festivities for all Division Series games, including Slider & The Dogs, Strikers, music, swag giveaways and the “Stand for the Land” sign.

You can still get tickets, but only on the Guardians’ website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

