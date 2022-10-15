‘Rock Your Red’ when the Guardians bring the playoffs home to Progressive Field

** See prior coverage of the Guardians’ Wild Card Series win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 8 at home in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are bringing postseason play back home this weekend, and fans are encouraged to “Rock Your Red” as they face the New York Yankees at Progressive Field.

New York won Tuesday night’s opener in the best-of-five series 4-1, and a rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.

Game 2 in New York on Friday afternoon went into extra innings but the Guardians were able to secure a 4-2 win to tie up the series 1-1.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled in Cleveland this weekend.

Game 3 on Saturday, Oct. 15, will get underway at 7:37 p.m. with the ceremonial first pitch by Indians Hall-of-Famer Carlos Baerga. Here’s what else to expect:

Color Guard: All five branches

Anthem and “God Bless America”: Danielle Danburg

Game Ball Delivery: Andrés Meléndez Family

Mid-1st inning: Stand For The Land Banner

Game 4 is set for 7:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen. Also featured are:

Color Guard – Marines

Anthem and “God Bless America”: DeAngelo Graham

Mid-1st inning: Stand For The Land Banner

If Game 5 is needed, it would be Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against Houston or Seattle.

All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes (12-4) remains scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the AL East champion Yankees against 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8).

Gateway Plaza has pregame festivities for all Division Series games, including Slider & The Dogs, Strikers, music, swag giveaways and the “Stand for the Land” sign.

You can still get tickets, but only on the Guardians’ website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.