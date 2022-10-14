ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo

– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”
wrestlinginc.com

The Kingdom Makes Its AEW Debut

This past week on "Dynamite," Shawn Spears made his return to All Elite Wrestling. The former Chairman of The Pinnacle reunited with his old friends, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The three would team together on "Rampage" last night to take on the team of Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Embassy. After a hard-fought bout, Spears, Harwood, and Wheeler were able to knock off the heels. However, this would not be the end of their night.
wrestlinginc.com

Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
Yardbarker

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a “big money deal” to return to WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE this past week on Raw when they aided AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest). Gallows and Anderson had been working for NJPW before returning to WWE and will continue to...
411mania.com

This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online

NWA Powerrr features two #1 contender’s matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:. This week’s MASSIVE NWA Powerrr will set the stage for two title matches at Hard Times In New Orleans!. The Hex, Marti...
Fightful

More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before

Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
Fightful

Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era

Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
Fightful

Comcast Shuts Down G4TV, Xavier Woods And More React

G4TV, the revived gaming network which featured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) as a host and regularly featured WWE and AEW superstars on their programming, has officially been shut down. The news came courtesy of an exclusive report by Deadline which revealed the internal memo that was sent out...
Fightful

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
Fightful

The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm

Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
wrestlinginc.com

The Great Muta Credits 'Gates Of The Demon World' For AEW Appearance

Over the past 38 years, Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, has made a huge impact in pro wrestling. Winning championships in Japan and the United States for companies such as NJPW, WCW, NWA, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, it's not an overstatement to call Muto a legend. With his illustrious career coming to a close early next year, Muto, 59,recently made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Muto, as The Great Muta, made a surprise one-off appearance at AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Rampage" to reunite with former longtime rival-turned-ally Sting for the first time in 18 years.
Fightful

Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22

Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
Fightful

Fightful

