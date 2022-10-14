ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

10 of the Best New Smyrna Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids

With only a one-hour drive from Orlando and about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Gainesville, this beach is a perfect spot for a family vacation. It is a notable hotspot for surfers, families, history, sharks, and other marine life. New Smyrna Beach (NSB) is a beautiful, white sand coastline in Volusia County, Florida, just south of Daytona Beach.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach

Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Pink Out Takes Over Flagler Auditorium Stage for Benefit Concert

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 15, 2022) – The month of October is about a number of important causes, among them the breast cancer awareness. Continuing the campaign with a little rock and roll, professional women from across Flagler County came together for the annual ‘Pat & Pink: A Salute to Women’ show on Saturday evening at the Flagler Auditorium in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
Kyle Berryhill to be sworn in as Palm Coast’s third fire chief

The Palm Coast Fire Department will celebrate the transfer of command from current Fire Chief Gerard “Jerry” Forte to incoming Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill at 2 p.m. Oct. 14. The ceremony will be held at the Palm Coast Community Center, at 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. This ceremony...
PALM COAST, FL
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 14, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tropical Storm Karl will make landfall overnight in southern Mexico. No other significant tropical storm activity.
PALM COAST, FL
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL

