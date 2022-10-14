ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb

PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
onscene.tv

Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX

10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
KHOU

HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
hotnewhiphop.com

Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report

At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
KSNB Local4

NSP Troopers Arrest Driver, Find Deceased Person in Trunk After Pursuit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 17-year-old driver was identified as Tyler Roenz of Humble, Texas. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported both Roenz and his mother 49-year-old Michelle Roenz missing on Thursday morning.
blackchronicle.com

Houston, Galveston, Texas dog attacks

HOUSTON, Texas — Galveston police are investigating an assault that occurred Wednesday afternoon involving two pit bull mixes. They have one of many canines of their custody, and ultimately test, they had been nonetheless in search of the second. Dog trainers stated attacks like these actually solely occur when...
