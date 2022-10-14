Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Related
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
KHOU
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, according to WCSO
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) have confirmed that the skeletal remains found in off of Toll Road 45 and Mopac on Oct. 11 were identified as missing person Timothy Perez, 32, of Conroe. The remains were found in a field off of north Toll...
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Humble, Texas mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday identified a woman found dead in the trunk of a car that crashed out during a police chase as a missing Humble, Texas mother. The driver of the car was identified on Friday as the woman's 17-year-old son, Tyler...
1 critical, 2 others hurt after crash and shooting in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a triple shooting that may have started as a fender bender. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning on Rainbow Drive, which is near the intersection of Griggs Road and Garland Drive in southeast Houston. Police said a fight broke out after a truck...
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — The Humble teen who was reported missing Thursday along with his mother was found in Aurora, Nebraska after a police chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The chase ended in a crash, leading troopers to find a woman's body in the trunk. Tyler Roenz,...
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
KSNB Local4
NSP Troopers Arrest Driver, Find Deceased Person in Trunk After Pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 17-year-old driver was identified as Tyler Roenz of Humble, Texas. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported both Roenz and his mother 49-year-old Michelle Roenz missing on Thursday morning.
Man arrested after barricading himself, pregnant girlfriend in SE Houston after standoff, HPD says
The woman and two children safely made it out of the home, and the suspect surrendered peacefully at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Man and woman posing as a fake business scams newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
blackchronicle.com
Houston, Galveston, Texas dog attacks
HOUSTON, Texas — Galveston police are investigating an assault that occurred Wednesday afternoon involving two pit bull mixes. They have one of many canines of their custody, and ultimately test, they had been nonetheless in search of the second. Dog trainers stated attacks like these actually solely occur when...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0