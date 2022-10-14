ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-four) (eight, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net

Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Watkins: Nebraska replaced its stars with soldiers — and they aren't listening to the noise

MINNEAPOLIS — The lights in the Star City have lost their luster. This time last year, Nebraska basketball was dripping in preseason juice. Bolstered by the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, multiple national analysts projected the Huskers as an NCAA tournament team (one even emceed their Opening Night event). Players spoke about leading the program to new heights and “killing the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at last year’s Big Ten media days. And NU used the state capital’s nickname — “the Star City” — in a highlight video released before its first game that promoted a talent-teeming roster.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Follow live updates, commentary, analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three in a row?. That's what Nebraska is shooting for as it rolls into Purdue on a two-game winning streak. The Husker defense will face a stiff test, and perhaps that's why the line favors the Boilermakers by 14 points. We've got boots on the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Telegraph

Shatel: I'm not ruling Mickey Joseph out as Nebraska's next head coach

Mickey Joseph looks the part. First off the bus, walking briskly in an all black suit with red tie. That’s a boss. Mickey Joseph acts the part. See him buzzing up and down the Husker sideline. Cheering and encouraging. Demanding fight. Counting the men on a punt formation. Totally...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offense uses multiple explosive plays to cover up efficiency issues

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Sustained drives? Not so much. But Nebraska found the haymakers Saturday night. Trey Palmer was the star as the Husker offense collectively reminded again that what it lacks in ability to possess the ball, front-line blocking and third-down precision it can make up for with deep balls and explosive plays.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska's single-game receiving record

Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night — Trey Palmer. In a 43-37 loss to Purdue, Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards — a Nebraska single-game program record. Of those 237 yards, 185 came in the second half. He also added a 60-yard run in the third quarter on a reverse.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#The Nebraska Lottery#The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska defense folds under the pressure of Aidan O’Connell and 101 Purdue plays

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Aidan O’Connell dropped back and scanned the field. No one open. With Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson bearing down, the Purdue sixth-year quarterback sidestepped the rush and decided to run. Facing a fourth-and-1 in the final three minutes of a one-score game, O’Connell moved ahead for three yards and paid the price with a pads crunching hit.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's Takes: Nebraska's special teams continued to impress — and make an impact

1. The narrative around Mickey Joseph will be interesting around Nebraska this week. NU's offensive line couldn't block and the defense couldn't pressure Purdue or stop the run and the Huskers hung in there with basically the deep ball as a weapon. And yet hang in there they did, the players have become engaged in this season and this team has a fearless confidence about it.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Google
North Platte Telegraph

What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Purdue

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Purdue. Nebraska’s offensive line and run game has to make Purdue’s front pay for stunts and shifts. The Boilermakers may well blow up some of NU’s gap scheme runs, but zone schemes can...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offensive line leaves Casey Thompson under pressure – again

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It might have been Purdue’s full house football party Saturday night, but Nebraska’s offensive line at times became the accommodating hosts. Another week. Another different starting five offensive linemen for the Huskers. Another evening of quarterback Casey Thompson dodging defenders in the backfield.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Just askin': Where are Rahmir Johnson and Omar Manning?

MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions. I attempt to answer them. It doesn’t just have to be football, though that’s what it ended up being this week. Volleyball questions are welcomed too, as are hoops questions now that basketball season is upon us.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow

Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy