ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BRUSH FIRES BREAK OUT AGAIN TODAY

Humidity levels are dropping and people continue to burn. EMCFDand NMCFD is now on the scene of a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to the woods at Lewis Road and Midline in East Montgomery County. Please do not burn today. Give these firefighters a break. Not only does it take a toll on them but it takes several fire trucks away from the area if there was another emergency, house fire, crash, etc. There is no BURN BAN in Montgomery County at this time as it can only be enacted during a Tuesday Commissioner Court meeting. However, in a BURN BAN firefighters end up running double the fires as every puff of smoke gets called into 911.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
onscene.tv

Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX

10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
PEARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
City
Austin, TX
KHOU

HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER

Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
PORTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Police#Bible Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Click2Houston.com

Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy