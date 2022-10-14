Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Church struck by lightning in Sugar Land during Thursday night storm
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) – A church in Sugar Land was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Thursday night, police said. Officers were called to the First Colony Bible Chapel, located at 3610 Austin Parkway at 8:14 p.m. Officers said that they saw the siding of the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BRUSH FIRES BREAK OUT AGAIN TODAY
Humidity levels are dropping and people continue to burn. EMCFDand NMCFD is now on the scene of a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to the woods at Lewis Road and Midline in East Montgomery County. Please do not burn today. Give these firefighters a break. Not only does it take a toll on them but it takes several fire trucks away from the area if there was another emergency, house fire, crash, etc. There is no BURN BAN in Montgomery County at this time as it can only be enacted during a Tuesday Commissioner Court meeting. However, in a BURN BAN firefighters end up running double the fires as every puff of smoke gets called into 911.
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
1 critical, 2 others hurt after crash and shooting in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a triple shooting that may have started as a fender bender. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning on Rainbow Drive, which is near the intersection of Griggs Road and Garland Drive in southeast Houston. Police said a fight broke out after a truck...
HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Woman found dead after shooting at SE Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead outside of her apartment. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the Almeda Park Apartments on Tanner Park Court near Gulf Freeway and Kingspoint Road. Police said they were responding to a call of gunfire in...
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
Harris County Sheriff's deputy rolls into ditch after chasing carjacking suspects, investigators say
A Harris County deputy is expected to be OK after two carjacking suspects sparked a chase that ended in a crash.
cw39.com
Five injured in fight and possible stabbing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Five people are injured after a fight in northwest Houston on Thursday night. Harris County deputies responded to an emergency call shortly before midnight at the 10200 block of Bammel North Houston Road, near Tomball Parkway. Deputies believe those involved in the fight may have been...
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week.
2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston
The victim was found inside an apartment by the property manager and security guard after a resident told them the front door was open all night.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
