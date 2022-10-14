ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

New Pittsburgh Courier

‘We can’t continue as we are’: Wilkinsburg to vote on starting process that could transform borough government

From left to right, commission candidates Keywanda Ballard-Battle, Kim Kaplan and Jacquet Kehm at a press conference in Wilkinsburg Tuesday. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) With the annexation question still dividing Wilkinsburg, home rule advocates launch a process that could bring tax shifts, government restructuring. by Charlie Wolfson, PublicSource. Wilkinsburg voters...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Public memorial planned for former Governor Dick Thornburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A public memorial service will happen this weekend for the late former Governor Dick Thornburg.h RELATED: Dick Thornburgh, Former Pennsylvania Governor And US Attorney General, DiesHe died in late 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his family was unable to hold a public memorial. Thornburgh was remembered for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal.He was 88 years old. Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation's top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain-damaged in an auto accident.The service will be on Sunday afternoon at Shadyside Presbyterian Church and a reception will follow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
CBS Pittsburgh

Despite a fully-staffed Law Department, City Council and mayor hire own lawyers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is hiring lawyers and more lawyers, and city taxpayers are footing the bill. The city already has a fully-staffed Law Department, but Pittsburgh City Council has appointed a lawyer of its own, and Mayor Ed Gainey has hired his own legal advisor. The city Law Department has 34 lawyers and a proposed budget of $3 million next year, enough resources it would seem to handle all of the city's legal affairs. But both Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor have decided to hire lawyers of their own.Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh City Council appointed Daniel Friedson as its...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
PENN HILLS, PA
pghcitypaper.com

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca

Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Lt. Gov. Fetterman coming to Butler County

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, will make a campaign stop in Butler County Tuesday. Fetterman announced he will hold a rally Tuesday evening at the Steamfitters Technology Center, 230 Wise Road., Harmony. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Registration for the event is available at mobilize.us/johnfettermanforsenate/event/529805.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
wtae.com

Financial expert speaks about Social Security increase

PITTSBURGH — Millions of people who receive Social Security benefitswill get an 8.7% boost in their benefits starting in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month. Explaining the Social Security increase: Watch the video above. "I didn't even realize that much. Oh, wow. I'll pay off some bills,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former New Brighton health care worker sentenced to 14 to 17 years on hate crime charges

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A former Beaver County health care worker who prosecutors said abused the disabled patients he was supposed to be taking care of will spend 14 to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes.    Zachary Dinell and Tyler Smith, who worked at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton, were indicted on hate crime charges earlier this year. The two were members of the facility's direct care staff and were responsible for providing day-to-day care to individuals with severe physical and intellectual disabilities.Dinell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, ten counts...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA

