New Pittsburgh Courier
‘We can’t continue as we are’: Wilkinsburg to vote on starting process that could transform borough government
From left to right, commission candidates Keywanda Ballard-Battle, Kim Kaplan and Jacquet Kehm at a press conference in Wilkinsburg Tuesday. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) With the annexation question still dividing Wilkinsburg, home rule advocates launch a process that could bring tax shifts, government restructuring. by Charlie Wolfson, PublicSource. Wilkinsburg voters...
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
Public memorial planned for former Governor Dick Thornburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A public memorial service will happen this weekend for the late former Governor Dick Thornburg.h RELATED: Dick Thornburgh, Former Pennsylvania Governor And US Attorney General, DiesHe died in late 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his family was unable to hold a public memorial. Thornburgh was remembered for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal.He was 88 years old. Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation's top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain-damaged in an auto accident.The service will be on Sunday afternoon at Shadyside Presbyterian Church and a reception will follow.
Group of Wilkinsburg residents look to present new vision for the neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — For years, the Wilkinsburg CDC has been pushing for the borough to become the city of Pittsburgh’s 91st neighborhood, and in recent months, the movement had begun to gain traction — but there has also been opposition. Now a group of residents are looking to...
Despite a fully-staffed Law Department, City Council and mayor hire own lawyers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is hiring lawyers and more lawyers, and city taxpayers are footing the bill. The city already has a fully-staffed Law Department, but Pittsburgh City Council has appointed a lawyer of its own, and Mayor Ed Gainey has hired his own legal advisor. The city Law Department has 34 lawyers and a proposed budget of $3 million next year, enough resources it would seem to handle all of the city's legal affairs. But both Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor have decided to hire lawyers of their own.Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh City Council appointed Daniel Friedson as its...
Dollar Bank's consolidation plan moves forward with Standard Bank acquisition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dollar Bank has announced they are moving forward with consolidation. Due to the recent acquisition of Standard Bank, the following branches will close: Parkway Center Drive SouthForbes AvenueRoute 30 (Greensburg)Old William Penn Highway (Murrysville)The employees of those branches will be relocated.
1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. The post Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
pghcitypaper.com
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
wtae.com
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
cranberryeagle.com
Lt. Gov. Fetterman coming to Butler County
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, will make a campaign stop in Butler County Tuesday. Fetterman announced he will hold a rally Tuesday evening at the Steamfitters Technology Center, 230 Wise Road., Harmony. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Registration for the event is available at mobilize.us/johnfettermanforsenate/event/529805.
pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways. The department announced the federal court ruling in an Oct. 13 press release, which said the verdict resulted from a series of...
wtae.com
Financial expert speaks about Social Security increase
PITTSBURGH — Millions of people who receive Social Security benefitswill get an 8.7% boost in their benefits starting in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month. Explaining the Social Security increase: Watch the video above. "I didn't even realize that much. Oh, wow. I'll pay off some bills,"...
Bob’s Tavern in Washington County shut down, deemed ‘nuisance’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A popular neighborhood bar has been shut down after being deemed a nuisance by the district attorney. Law enforcement taped signs to entrances late Friday afternoon, telling would-be patrons of the temporary injunction filed on behalf of the district attorney. According to court documents, the...
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowing, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
OwnPGH program to offer low-income, first-time homebuyers up to $90K in help
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday set guidelines for the OwnPGH program, which in partnership with the city’s Housing Authority will provide financial assistance to low-income, first-time homebuyers. The program will provide up to $90,000 to eligible homebuyers who make 80% of the area median income or less.
Former New Brighton health care worker sentenced to 14 to 17 years on hate crime charges
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A former Beaver County health care worker who prosecutors said abused the disabled patients he was supposed to be taking care of will spend 14 to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes. Zachary Dinell and Tyler Smith, who worked at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton, were indicted on hate crime charges earlier this year. The two were members of the facility's direct care staff and were responsible for providing day-to-day care to individuals with severe physical and intellectual disabilities.Dinell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, ten counts...
Sommeliers give top prize to Westmoreland County winery with roots that extend to central Pa.
The decision years ago by the Pa. Winery Association (PWA) to participate in the Farm Show helped elevate recognition of the industry among residents across the state. That included the public announcement of the winners of the Farm Show competition. The addition of the Sommelier Judgment in 2017 had a...
