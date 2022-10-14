ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Missing Humble teen identified as driver of vehicle found in Nebraska following chase; woman’s body discovered in trunk, sheriff says

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KWTX

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child allegedly stabbed by her mother Sunday afternoon. The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constables responded to an incident at Spring Creek Park, according to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA

At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
SPLENDORA, TX
onscene.tv

Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX

10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a car rolling several times in south Brazos County. Police said in an arrest report they attempted to stop Laryn Nobles, 21, after recognizing...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
mjpdnews.org

Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Theft Suspects Who Stole Nearly $7,000 from a Vehicle

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A traffic stop for an altered temporary registration tag led to the discovery of a large amount of cash, which was stolen moments before during a vehicle burglary. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary registration tag leaving the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The officer stopped the SUV, and a search revealed multiple other improper registration tags, a window punch, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
MOUNT JULIET, TN

