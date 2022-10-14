Missing Humble teen identified as driver of vehicle found in Nebraska following chase; woman’s body discovered in trunk, sheriff says

Read full article on original website
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
NSP identifies female located deceased in vehicle trunk
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to positively identify the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as Michelle Roenz, 49. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert...
Nebraska police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
KWTX
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child allegedly stabbed by her mother Sunday afternoon. The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constables responded to an incident at Spring Creek Park, according to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According...
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houston
Three adult males believed to be in their mid-twenties were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houston around 2:30 a.m. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, a sedan with two adult males and a truck with four males ended up having a major altercation that resulted in three of the males being shot.
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
Click2Houston.com
Child reportedly stabbed to death by her mother at NW Harris County park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A child is dead after she was reportedly stabbed by her mother while at a northwest Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at Spring Creek Park, in the 15000 block of Brown Rd in the Tomball area.
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
fox26houston.com
Vehicle found in Clear Alert, son identified as driver, woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have found the vehicle in the Clear Alert for a missing mother and son in Humble. Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the car Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, were reportedly driving was found in Nebraska. PREVIOUS STORY: Clear Alert issued for missing mother,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA
At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
Click2Houston.com
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
KBTX.com
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a car rolling several times in south Brazos County. Police said in an arrest report they attempted to stop Laryn Nobles, 21, after recognizing...
mjpdnews.org
Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Theft Suspects Who Stole Nearly $7,000 from a Vehicle
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A traffic stop for an altered temporary registration tag led to the discovery of a large amount of cash, which was stolen moments before during a vehicle burglary. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary registration tag leaving the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The officer stopped the SUV, and a search revealed multiple other improper registration tags, a window punch, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
Man returning from exercising hit, killed while crossing the road in NE Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the roadway in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies said the victim was out doing his daily exercises and was crossing the street to head back...
