ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Humble, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb

PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
PEARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Birch Arbor Court
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA

At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
SPLENDORA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
onscene.tv

Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX

10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy