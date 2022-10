ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pro hockey is back in Elmira. The Elmira Mammoth played their home opener at First Arena on Saturday night in the first pro hockey game played in Elmira in nearly two years. The Mammoth lost to the Binghamton Black Bears 6-3. Former Elmira Enforcer Tyler Gjurich scored one minute and one […]

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO