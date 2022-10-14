Read full article on original website
NU 'wears down' Wildcats with 6-2 offense in sweep, wins ninth straight match
The armchair quarterbacks – er setters – of the Nebraska volleyball team on occasion say the team should get back to its regular offense instead of the two-setter rotation. And there have been times when one of those people questioning this system may have been coach John Cook.
NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net
Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
Watkins: Nebraska replaced its stars with soldiers — and they aren't listening to the noise
MINNEAPOLIS — The lights in the Star City have lost their luster. This time last year, Nebraska basketball was dripping in preseason juice. Bolstered by the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, multiple national analysts projected the Huskers as an NCAA tournament team (one even emceed their Opening Night event). Players spoke about leading the program to new heights and “killing the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at last year’s Big Ten media days. And NU used the state capital’s nickname — “the Star City” — in a highlight video released before its first game that promoted a talent-teeming roster.
Nebraska vs. Purdue: Follow live updates, commentary, analysis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three in a row?. That's what Nebraska is shooting for as it rolls into Purdue on a two-game winning streak. The Husker defense will face a stiff test, and perhaps that's why the line favors the Boilermakers by 14 points. We've got boots on the...
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
Nebraska volleyball announces two time changes
Nebraska volleyball announced two time changes to the Huskers' schedule on Friday. Nebraska's match at Illinois on Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. The matchup will still be televised on BTN. The Huskers' match against Iowa in Lincoln on Nov. 11 — the 300th consecutive regular-season sellout —...
Shatel: I'm not ruling Mickey Joseph out as Nebraska's next head coach
Mickey Joseph looks the part. First off the bus, walking briskly in an all black suit with red tie. That’s a boss. Mickey Joseph acts the part. See him buzzing up and down the Husker sideline. Cheering and encouraging. Demanding fight. Counting the men on a punt formation. Totally...
Nebraska offense uses multiple explosive plays to cover up efficiency issues
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Sustained drives? Not so much. But Nebraska found the haymakers Saturday night. Trey Palmer was the star as the Husker offense collectively reminded again that what it lacks in ability to possess the ball, front-line blocking and third-down precision it can make up for with deep balls and explosive plays.
Despite comeback efforts, early deficit sinks Nebraska in 43-37 loss to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At some point this season, Nebraska’s second-half magic will run out. But until it does, the Huskers are a lock for a dramatic second-half turnaround every time they hit the field. For the third week in a row, Nebraska faced an early deficit only...
Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska's single-game receiving record
Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night — Trey Palmer. In a 43-37 loss to Purdue, Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards — a Nebraska single-game program record. Of those 237 yards, 185 came in the second half. He also added a 60-yard run in the third quarter on a reverse.
Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
101 plays: How Purdue’s offensive strategy conquered the Nebraska defense
With each and every play, Purdue inched closer toward its end goal — wearing down the Nebraska defense. After all, the second half had been where Nebraska’s defense had thrived in the last two weeks. Nebraska entered the game having held its opponents scoreless on 13 straight drives...
Nebraska-Purdue: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Purdue. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm still knows how to do a number on Nebraska’s defense. For the last five years, the Huskers’ D has struggled to...
Tom's Takes: Nebraska's special teams continued to impress — and make an impact
1. The narrative around Mickey Joseph will be interesting around Nebraska this week. NU's offensive line couldn't block and the defense couldn't pressure Purdue or stop the run and the Huskers hung in there with basically the deep ball as a weapon. And yet hang in there they did, the players have become engaged in this season and this team has a fearless confidence about it.
Momentum? Confidence? On two-game win streak, Nebraska full steam ahead for Purdue
LINCOLN — It’s been a different sort of 24-hour rule for Nebraska in October. The policy has been in place for years: The Huskers get one day to live in the result of the game they just played. Then it’s a hard shift to preparing for the next one.
Nebraska's second-half rally falls short at Purdue, snapping two-game winning streak
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Nebraska football's two-game winning streak has been snapped. Despite remaining within one possession for most of the second half, the Huskers fell to Purdue 43-37 in front of a sold-out crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers took control early, outgaining the Huskers 296-169...
Husker notes: Casey Thompson says Nebraska's offense was 'hit and miss' against Purdue
That’s how Casey Thompson described Nebraska’s offensive performance against Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers scored 37 points but barely ran half as many plays as Purdue. Thompson through for 354 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions and missed Alante Brown in the end zone. “I...
What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Purdue
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Purdue. Nebraska’s offensive line and run game has to make Purdue’s front pay for stunts and shifts. The Boilermakers may well blow up some of NU’s gap scheme runs, but zone schemes can...
Just askin': Where are Rahmir Johnson and Omar Manning?
MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions. I attempt to answer them. It doesn’t just have to be football, though that’s what it ended up being this week. Volleyball questions are welcomed too, as are hoops questions now that basketball season is upon us.
