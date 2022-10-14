Read full article on original website
Sunday crash at 50th and Upland, 1 with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded early Sunday morning to 50th Street and Upland Avenue for a single-vehicle collision. Police said the call came in at 3:54 a.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Other details were not yet available.
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
City says carved pumpkins needed for annual trail
Lubbock Parks and Recreation said carved pumpkins and volunteers are needed for the 14th Annual Pumpkin Trail, October 2022.
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
Sunday morning top stories: Some involved in Seagraves ISD bus crash released from hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Many of the people involved in the crash involving a Seagraves ISD bus and a truck have been released from the hospital. Three children sustained minor injuries and two adults were moderately injured. All those who were in the bus have been...
Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership
Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A New Deal woman has been arrested after a fatal crash on FM 2641 near N Quaker Avenue. A pickup struck Timothy Lee Harr, 63, while he was trying to inflate a tractor tire in a barrow ditch. The driver, 23-year-old Stephanie...
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
Lubbock family says motorcycle rider left behind wife, baby
One person was killed after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
This Lubbock Bar is Now Offering a Special Menu for Sober Customers
While many people like going out to bars to enjoy the atmosphere and spend time with friends, not everyone likes to drink. If you're the only one in your friend group that prefers to go without alcohol, you might feel left out as your friends sip on fancy-looking yummy cocktails and you're stuck with water or a soda.
Lubbock SWAT team places second out of 30 in major competition
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT Team placed second out of thirty teams in the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association 2022 competition. The competition in Conroe, TX took place October 6-9. The teams responded to different situations and were tested on their communication, teamwork, gear, and response times. Members of LPD’s SWAT team […]
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream partners with the Lubbok Matadors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spectators at Lubbock Matadors soccer games will be able to enjoy a Howdy Homemade Icecream because of a new partnership. Matadors SC General Manager Dustin McCorkle says, “This is amazing, I’ve said from day one that the Matadors are gonna be known as a community organization before we’re known as a soccer team, and for me, when I think about mission-based work, there’s nothing better than to tie in the Howdy brand and the Matadors. So we’re really excited about it.”
School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update
Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured.
Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
Tech student describes transition from Costa Rica campus to Lubbock
Costa Rican native, Ana Ramirez is a third year student pursuing a degree in retail management. Ramirez began her studies at the Tech campus in Costa Rica until a desire for “more” inspired her move to the United States. “Since I was a kid, I always had an...
Lubbock motorcycle community shares frustrations over safety after loss of one of their own
LUBBOCK, Texas – The motorcycle community mourned the loss of one of their own after 51- year-old Tim Atwood lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday afternoon. “You couldn’t have asked for a better man, I’m hurt, I’m hurt for his family, I’m hurt for his extended family, the club that he rides […]
Lane closure Monday at 4th Street and Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will begin street construction along 4th Street at Quaker Avenue on Monday (October 17). Two eastbound lanes of 4th Street will be closed at Quaker Avenue. “Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction,” the city said.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
