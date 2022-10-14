Read full article on original website
How a Visionary French Philosopher Accidentally Fueled Famine, Riots and Revolt
An 18th century economic crisis underscores the danger of ideological purity.
The Jewish Press
Holocaust Survivor Fulfills Husband’s Deathbed Wish
Mordechai Becker was five years old when his father was conscripted into the Red Army. With no training, his father was sent to the front along with the other Jewish men from their town to fight Hitler’s forces. He was never seen again. At first with his mother and grandmother, and then just his mother, and finally, alone, Mordechai spent the next few years traversing the tumultuous landscape of Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe, making his way on foot, train, and boat. He hid in the homes of kind strangers. He rented basements from starving old women. He found refuge in understaffed and underfunded orphanages. And eventually, he arrived in British-occupied Palestine.
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
The big picture: Inge Morath captures the joy of Spanish dance
A Sevillan dancer’s skirt whirls in this image from the Austrian photographer, who sought moments of lightness after the horrors of war
For Decades, Artist and Writer Barbara Chase-Riboud Has Used Abstraction to Confront Racism
For decades, the artist and writer Barbara Chase-Riboud has focused on assembling what she calls her “pantheon of invisibles,” people whose values and lives she renders present and permanent. She dedicated a whole series of sculptures to Malcolm X, to whom she paid homage by way of clusters of bronze, along with tassel-like knots of fiber spilling out beneath them. She wrote a novelized account of Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman owned by Thomas Jefferson whose psychology Chase-Riboud reconstructs with piercing detail. She made a monument to Sarah Baartman, a Khoikhoi woman who became a popular attraction as Hottentot Venus at...
Cineflix Rights Presells ‘Last King of The Cross’ to Sky – Mipcom Global Bulletin
PRESALES Cineflix Rights has presold Helium’s ten-part Australian crime drama “Last King of The Cross” to Sky. Starring Tim Roth, the series will air exclusively in all Sky territories in Italy, the UK, Ireland and Germany, the company has announced. Inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography, which follows his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant to Australia’s nightclub kingpin, “Last King of The Cross” tells the story of two brothers who lose each other in their ascent to power. Set in Sydney’s Kings Cross in the 1980s and 1990s, the cast includes Lincoln Younes (“Grand Hotel,” “Tangle”), Claude Jabbour (“Eden,” “Stateless”), and Callan Mulvey (“300: Rise of an Empire”). Cineflix Rights is the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: several blasts hit central Kyiv; conflict has pushed four million children into poverty, says UN
Russia launched at least three strikes on Kyiv early Monday morning; 19% increase in children living in poverty in Europe and central Asia since 2021
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
U.K.・
Time Out Global
Inside Italy’s incredible abandoned ‘ghost village’
The Italian region of Basilicata was most famously described in Carlo Levi’s 1945 memoir, ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli’. Levi was a doctor, painter and antifascist from Turin. With the rise of Mussolini, he became a political exile and was banished to the arid badlands of the Italian south.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Climate extremists throw soup at Van Gogh painting worth $84M
Climate activists have once again gone to souper extreme lengths to share their message, this time by vandalizing a painting by artist Vincent van Gogh. A pair of activists from the group Just Stop Oil splattered tomato soup over Van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" on display at London's National Gallery. The two women then proceeded to take glue sticks, rub them onto their hands, and place their glued hands on the wall next to the painting, according to a video posted by the group.
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Paths of Glory’ Was Loosely Based on a Real-Life Tragedy
War movies have always been one of the most popular genres of film and, for many years, they unambiguously portrayed their conflicts as noble. Renowned filmmaker Stanley Kubrick changed that with 1957’s Paths of Glory. The movie, which was loosely based on the story of French soldiers during World War I, was beset with both controversy and critical acclaim.
Collider
"The Business Plot": The True Story That Inspired 'Amsterdam'
Most American history is ambiguous. Compare Howard Zinn’s The People’s History of the United States to any high school history textbook circulating in American public schools. Like the Banana Wars or the invention of the telephone, history depends on perspective and who’s telling it. The new film Amsterdam, starring Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, and Robert De Niro, attempts to retell an obscure episode in American history known as The Business Plot – a covert political conspiracy hedged to overthrow Franklin D. Roosevelt. Set in the early 1930s, seldom is this event included in history textbooks. Although, director David O. Russell claimed the film covers “A lot of [what] really happened,” Amsterdam is more of a voyeurism exercise than a history lesson.
Flying Magazine
FLYING Classics: Nurse and Pilot Served Her Country in WWII
Nurses training at Bowman Field during World War II. (Photo: National Museum of the United States Air Force) Editor’s Note: National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. It celebrates “the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.”
coloradopolitics.com
SONDERMANN | Ken Burns’ latest story is also my family’s story
“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”. That quote, so true, is sourced to Samuel Clemens, whom we know as Mark Twain. It provides a caution with respect to many unfortunate historical chapters. They never repeat in exact form as time moves on and the facts on the ground are never precisely alike.
Atlas Obscura
Solving the Mystery of the Seated Man
In a 17th-century castle called Belton House just outside of the town of Grantham in Lincolnshire, England, there’s a mysterious painting of a black man in profile. He’s wearing a straw hat, a torn white shirt, with his arms resting on his left leg. Seated in front of what looks to be a landscape painting, the model looks relaxed, perhaps even bored. At the bottom of the portrait, there is a signature that has long baffled art historians. “The original catalog record had transcribed the signature as B-E-R-T-H-E,” says Alice Rylance-Watson, the assistant national curator for pictures and sculptures at the National Trust UK, the largest conservation charity in Europe. “I didn’t find that name in any index of artists.” The identity of the subject and the artist remained a mystery–until now.
