During his time in the White House, no target provoked as much anger from Donald Trump as the American press. In 2017, he declared, "The press, honestly, is out of control." In 2019, he called it "truly the enemy of the people." His reelection campaign sued the Washington Post and the New York Times. Some 500 of Trump's tweets attacked individual journalists by name, and at one point he accused the Times of "treason." When Trump and Vladimir Putin—under whose rule some critical journalists have been assassinated—sat down for a press conference at a Group of 20 summit, Trump pointed to the reporters waiting in front of them and joked, "Get rid of them."

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO