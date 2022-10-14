Read full article on original website
Related
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
A Haunting In Venice: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Agatha Christie Movie Adaptation
Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting In Venice movie adaptation will bring to life another one of Agatha Christie's murder mystery novels.
Polygon
My Father’s Dragon turns a bizarre book into a bigger and deeper movie
This review was published in conjunction with the movie’s premiere at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. My Father’s Dragon will debut on Netflix in November. My Father’s Dragon is one of those classic children’s books that seems to come straight from the subconscious. For children, it probably feels comforting and full of wonder, but if you come to it as an adult — as I did recently, reading it to my 5-year-old after a friend gave us a copy — it just feels overwhelmingly strange. (Actually, my kid thought it was weird, too.) Written by Ruth Stiles Gannett in 1948, it tells the story of a young boy who runs away after a disagreement with his mother to Wild Island, where he must outwit some tragicomic talking animals to rescue the candy-striped young dragon they have enslaved.
Decision to Leave Is a Sophisticated Neo-Noir Romance Made Just for Grownups
Director Park Chan-wook conjures a modern saga of romantic obsession disguised as a police procedural
RELATED PEOPLE
crimereads.com
Magpie Murders is a Brisk, Dexterous Murder Mystery about the Fun of Reading
Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz’s profoundly literary meta-mystery novel from 2016, might not seem like an obvious choice for adaptation to a television series. So much about the novel is about the practice of reading. The story begins when a book editor named Susan Ryeland presents a strange event that changed her life: a mystery that came to her attention when she read the manuscript of a new mystery novel called Magpie Murders. That mystery manuscript is unfinished, though, which means Susan has to go and hunt for the answer herself. But that novel also contains the clues to a real-life mystery, and it is up to Susan (and her own readers) to dig them out and connect them to the real-life circumstance. Horowitz’s Magpie Murders is pure pleasure—a beguiling and refreshing experiment with the traditional murder mystery genre that follows the rules while also taking on an entirely new dimension.
Paul Newman Reveals Heartbreak Over Son's Addiction in Memoir: 'Never Thought It Would Be Fatal'
"Many are the times I have gotten down on my knees and asked for Scott's forgiveness," Paul Newman wrote in a new posthumous memoir, out Tuesday Fourteen years after the death of Paul Newman, there's a lot the world never knew about the legendary — and complicated — actor. In a new posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, he dives deep into his own psychological makeup and the tragic loss of his son Scott, who died from a drug and alcohol overdose...
Judy Garland: Her Tragic Life And Death
She was born an icon, with her destiny sealed for stardom. At least that's how it seemed. Her name was Judy Garland, the beloved actress, singer, and dancer, best known for cinematic classics like The Wizard Of Oz (1936), Easter Parade (1948), and yes, A Star Is Born (the 1954 version).
Washington Examiner
Robbie Coltrane dead: Harry Potter and James Bond star passes away at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise has died at the age of 72. Coltrane died in a hospital close to Falkirk in Scotland, according to his agent. In addition to playing Hagrid, the beloved mentor of Harry Potter, Coltrane was also famous for roles in the James Bond films and the detective drama TV show Cracker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
From The Lost Boys to Ivo Graham: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Out on the wild and windy moors, we’d roll and fall in green … The book that inspired not only the Kate Bush banger but also countless adaptations gets a gorgeous behind-the-scenes treatment in this lovely, loose and elemental reimagining of how Emily Brontë came to write Wuthering Heights, with a breakthrough lead turn from rising star Emma Mackey.
Emily review — a fresh and atmospheric take on the Wuthering Heights author, Emily Brontë.
A fresh and atmospheric take on the Wuthering Heights author and creation story. Actress Frances O'Connor (Mansfield Park, The Conjuring 2) takes on directing duties for this period drama that “imagines” what author Emily Brontë’s life might have been like. Assuming, that is, she’d poured her life and personality into that of her famous Wuthering Heights heroine, Catherine Earnshaw. Brontë scholars and fans will know that some of the film’s events (including the central romance) are pure inventions but, on the whole, they don’t seem too jarring. Unlike the recent Netflix “adaptation” of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, which painted the eighteenth-century heroine as a wisecracking millenial, Emily keeps to the essence of what makes Brontë-land tick: high passion, and high emotion. It’s fairly conventional in structure too — no fourth-wall-breaking here — although there is a clever attempt (that could go further) to align the camera with Emily’s perspective, creating oddly angled constantly moving shots that recreate her state of mind and point-of-view.
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s not her war’: House of the Dragon writer explains controversial episode 9 ending
The team behind House of the Dragon have explained the final scene in episode nine, amid viewer frustration that it was something of an anti-climax.On Sunday (16 October), the HBO show broadcast its first season’s penultimate episode, which explored the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) in the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Incorrectly believing Viserys’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place...
Tom Felton appears alongside ‘uncanny’ lookalike Em Wallbank in long-awaited TikTok
Tom Felton has appeared in a surprise TikTok with his doppelgänger.The Harry Potter star, 35, made a surprise cameo in a clip alongside Em Wallbank, a social media star who bears a strong resemblance to the Draco Malfoy actor.“When Malfoy met… Malfoy!” Wallbank captioned the post.“Honestly, wait till my father hears about this. There’s another Malfoy… I think he’s an imposter! Hello Felton…” she says to the camera, riffing on the infamous line of dialogue spoken by the character in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.Felton then appears on camera and repeats the line before telling Wallbank “bravo”...
Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë and the truth about the ‘real-life Heathcliff’
When Emily Brontë published Wuthering Heights in 1847 under the pseudonym Ellis Bell, outraged Victorian critics deemed it savage, indecent and immoral. One described it as “a compound of vulgar depravity and unnatural horrors”. After Brontë’s death, when the novel began to find success, many were surprised...
mailplus.co.uk
Classic crime
Marple: Twelve New Stories by Agatha Christie (HarperCollins £20, 384pp) ONE of the best-loved characters in crime fiction, Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple has been freshened up for this delightful collection of original short stories. Led by Val McDermid with a tongue-in-cheek contribution (The Second Murder At The Vicarage),...
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
ComicBook
New Netflix Thriller Conquers Streamer's Top 10 List
Last week, Netflix released a couple of original thrillers for subscribers to enjoy, and it appears as though folks have been doing exactly that. Both of the new exclusive titles from the streaming service have been doing very well on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the last week, but one of them has stood out as the cream of the crop. Luckiest Girl Alive sits atop Netflix's charts as the most popular movie on the service.
waldina.com
Joan Crawford Reading “My Way of Life”
From “Grand Hotel” to “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?,” Joan Crawford played some of the finest parts Hollywood had to offer, establishing a reputation as the most spectacular diva on the silver screen. Even when the cameras quit rolling, her life never stopped being over-the-top. In My Way of Life, a cult classic since it was first published in the early 1970’s, Crawford shares her secrets. Part memoir, part self-help book, part guide to being fabulous, My Way of Life advises the reader on everything from throwing a small dinner party for eighteen to getting the most out of a marriage. Featuring tips on fashion, makeup, etiquette and everything in between, it is an irresistible look at a bygone era, when movie stars were pure class, and Crawford was at the top of the heap.
shereadsromancebooks.com
Taylor Jenkins Reid Books in Order: The Ultimate Guide to Her Popular Books
Taylor Jenkins Reid books are landing on the best-seller lists and flying off the shelves, and they don’t look like they are stopping any time soon. Whether you’re a fan or are new to her work, this is your ultimate guide to Taylor Jenkins Reid books where you get the 411 on all her books in order so that you never miss a title!
Comments / 0