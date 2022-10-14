Read full article on original website
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
California restaurant pushes back after receiving backlash for Mike Lindell visit
A Northern California restaurant that served MyPillow's Mike Lindell has been deluged with negative Facebook comments after it posted a photo of the Trump ally and entrepreneur with two smiling employees. Humboldt County, located near the Oregon border, doesn’t see many famous faces. So when Lindell showed up to eat...
SEE IT: Ivanka Trump hands out meals to Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian
Ivanka Trump visited Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday to hand out meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The former White House aide joined the efforts of CityServe, a Christian nonprofit group that provides service via local churches, and Mercy Chefs, another nonprofit organization dedicated to providing restaurant-quality meals to feed those who visited the tent. Those who received the food and supplies included needy families and first responders.
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle more likely to consider moving: Poll
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle are more likely to say they are considering moving away than any other major city in the country, likely in part due to rising crime rates and homelessness, according to a new study. About 7.6% of people living in San Francisco say they want...
Democrat challenging Mayra Flores claims she can't 'think,' 'speak' for herself
The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (D-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.
20 million black babies have been aborted since
Democrats love to talk about abortion and systemic racism, just not in the same conversation. The National Right to Life Center estimates that by the end of 2021, 63.5 million abortions had been performed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly 40% of women who seek abortions are African American, which is astounding, considering this demographic made up just 13.6% of the population at the time of the 2020 census. This likely means that over 20 million black babies have been aborted during the past 50 years.
Candidates weigh in on San Francisco drug crisis ahead of election
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's open-air drug crisis and how to deal with it is front of mind for many residents, with less than a month to go before the election. Supervisor Matt Dorsey says San Francisco's fentanyl problem is the worst public health crisis since the AIDS epidemic. Fentanyl is responsible for three-quarters of the drug overdose deaths in the city this year."As somebody who is a recovering addict, who looks at a number and has looked at this number every month, knowing that I'm one bad decision from being there in that group, I know that I'm not alone...
Nevada nondiscrimination ballot measure alarms religious liberty lawyers
Voters in Nevada will consider a ballot referendum next month that would amend the state constitution to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, and conservative legal groups say it could have implications for religious freedom. The Equality of Rights Amendment would amend the Nevada Constitution...
