SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's open-air drug crisis and how to deal with it is front of mind for many residents, with less than a month to go before the election. Supervisor Matt Dorsey says San Francisco's fentanyl problem is the worst public health crisis since the AIDS epidemic. Fentanyl is responsible for three-quarters of the drug overdose deaths in the city this year."As somebody who is a recovering addict, who looks at a number and has looked at this number every month, knowing that I'm one bad decision from being there in that group, I know that I'm not alone...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO