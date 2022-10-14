ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Ivanka Trump hands out meals to Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

Ivanka Trump visited Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday to hand out meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The former White House aide joined the efforts of CityServe, a Christian nonprofit group that provides service via local churches, and Mercy Chefs, another nonprofit organization dedicated to providing restaurant-quality meals to feed those who visited the tent. Those who received the food and supplies included needy families and first responders.
Washington Examiner

Democrat challenging Mayra Flores claims she can't 'think,' 'speak' for herself

The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (D-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.
Washington Examiner

20 million black babies have been aborted since

Democrats love to talk about abortion and systemic racism, just not in the same conversation. The National Right to Life Center estimates that by the end of 2021, 63.5 million abortions had been performed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly 40% of women who seek abortions are African American, which is astounding, considering this demographic made up just 13.6% of the population at the time of the 2020 census. This likely means that over 20 million black babies have been aborted during the past 50 years.
CBS San Francisco

Candidates weigh in on San Francisco drug crisis ahead of election

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's open-air drug crisis and how to deal with it is front of mind for many residents, with less than a month to go before the election. Supervisor Matt Dorsey says San Francisco's fentanyl problem is the worst public health crisis since the AIDS epidemic. Fentanyl is responsible for three-quarters of the drug overdose deaths in the city this year."As somebody who is a recovering addict, who looks at a number and has looked at this number every month, knowing that I'm one bad decision from being there in that group, I know that I'm not alone...
Washington Examiner

Nevada nondiscrimination ballot measure alarms religious liberty lawyers

Voters in Nevada will consider a ballot referendum next month that would amend the state constitution to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, and conservative legal groups say it could have implications for religious freedom. The Equality of Rights Amendment would amend the Nevada Constitution...
