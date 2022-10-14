Teacher who intervened when man allegedly drew firearm in school parking lot honored by Moses Lake School District

Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George
GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
ifiberone.com
Second suspect involved in armed burglary in Moses Lake on Thursday arrested
MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and Moses Lake’s police force have nabbed the second suspect that was allegedly involved in Thursday morning’s armed burglary in the Larson Community in Moses Lake. 26-year-old Carlos Silva of Moses Lake was tracked down at a home in the...
KEPR
Man in custody after allegedly shooting off gun in Richland neighborhood
RICHLAND, Wash. — One man is in custody after allegedly shooting off a gun in a Richland neighborhood Saturday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a house in the 200 block of Lasiandra Ct for a weapons complaint. Officers said a man, living with a senior couple,...
ncwlife.com
Two elementary schools outside Moses Lake placed on lockdown
A pair of Moses Lake elementary schools were put into lockdown this morning because of two of burglary suspects holed up in a nearby home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown is in place at North Elementary School on West Craig Street and Larson Heights Elementary School, both in the Larson Community just outside Moses Lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-year-old woman killed in drive-by confrontation near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
ifiberone.com
Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Suspect From Burglary and Standoff in Moses Lake Identified
The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports one suspect captured following a burglary has been identified, but other is still on the loose. Thursday morning, two men broke into a duplex at 1237 Adair Street in Moses Lake in the 7 AM hour, and forced the resident, who had been sleeping, to go into the kitchen. They were able to call 9-1-1 and fled, as did one of the suspects. The two were armed with knives.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland
RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
44-Year-Old Ascencion Gracia Castillo Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Orondo (Orondo, WA)
The Police department reported a motorcycle accident near Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. The officers confirmed that 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo from Wenatchee died in this accident. The officials reported that the crash happened on Highway 97 near Orondo. The crash occurred when a vehicle struck a large piece of concrete...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
ncwlife.com
Account set up to assist family of man killed outside Orondo
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of the Wenatchee man who died tragically Wednesday when his vehicle hit a large piece of concrete on Highway 97 near Orondo. According to the page, 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was the financial provider for his wife and four children....
Wenatchee police make arrests in homicide investigation
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) made several arrests between Oct. 10-11 in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to police, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence in Wenatchee on Aug. 12.. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.
kpq.com
White River and Irving Peak Fire Response Team Address Residential Frustration on Smoke
The White River and Irving Peak Fire response team are addressing some of the frustrations people have been having with the smoke. Since August 11, the White River, Irving Peak, and Minnow Ridge fires have burned roughly 14,412 acres and have 10 percent contained. Recently, a Type 4 Incident Management...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Intoxicated driver tries to get out of DUI by reporting his wrecked car stolen after ejection from vehicle near Basin City
ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen. On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
ifiberone.com
Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified
GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
Comments / 1