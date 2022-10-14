ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Downtown restaurants welcome Sabres fans back on opening night

By Tara Lynch
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45418y_0iYM1ja600

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans poured into Keybank Center on Thursday night with high hopes for the Buffalo Sabres season ahead.

With a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, it is not just fans that are glad the team is back. Local restaurants say the start of the hockey season is a welcomed boost to business.

“A year ago, we were pretty quiet with only about 3,000 fans next door. Now with having doors wide open and no regulations to follow, we are seeing more traffic,” Melissa Gromlovits, general manager of The Draft Room, said. “Fans here for the tailgate experience they get to sit with everybody if they didn’t get to go to the game. We’ve got the music going. We’ve got all the goal songs that they are playing across the street. We’re connected with them and blowing the horn. They get the drinks, the atmosphere and its the same as across the street.”

Sabres fans from near and far were sporting their blue and gold on opening night and restaurants were ready to serve up tasty food and drinks pregame. The Draft Room says there is an economic boon when the arena is packed for events and hockey games.

“It’s just everyone laughing together and playing games outside and inside. It’s just everyone having a good time,” Zach Laszewski, bartender at The Draft Room, added. “It’s really important for this business. And a lot of the local businesses around here thrive when the arena has events.”

Canadian fans returned to the arena with fewer restrictions at the border, which also boosts business at local bars.

“With the border being open now, we are seeing more fans and people that are able to travel. Very excited to be back here in Buffalo and it’s really helped out our business and they are so appreciative to be back over,” Gromlovits added.

Some of the Sabres youngest fans hailed from Canada, sporting their favorite jerseys. They were excited for the atmosphere inside the arena, especially waiting for the Sabres to score their first goal of the year.

“I’m thinking about them scoring and what the fans are going to be like and all of that,” Eli Graham of Waterford, Ontario said. “The crowd’s going to go wild and stuff like that.”

Pre-game featured a party in the plaza with plenty of games and activities for fans to enjoy. They even welcomed the Sabres players into the arena. It was a city united, cheering on their team.

“I think they are going to do good. There’s a lot of young guys, but I think we’re going to go pretty far this year,” Robert Smith of West Seneca said.

The expectations for the season are high and fans are looking forward to playoff hockey in the spring. The Sabres face off against the Florida Panthers Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. at Keybank Center.

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man wins $1,000 a week for life

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is claiming his top prize after scratching a winning Win $1,000 A Week For Life ticket. Shawn Elkins purchased the winning ticket from Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming and will receive payments annually, for life. There are six top prizes remaining of the Win $1,000 a Week For Life […]
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres coach Don Granato signs multi-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres’ Head Coach is sticking around. The team announced Wednesday that Don Granato has signed a multi-year contract extension. Granato’s been with the team since before the 2019-20 season, when he became an assistant coach. After becoming the interim head coach in March 2020, he fully took on the title […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Top-ranked Bennett football forfeits wins due to ‘clerical error,’ coach Steve McDuffie suspended 1 game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reigning AA football champion Bennett, the highest-ranked local team in the state’s largest classification, is now winless this season after Section VI ruled the Tigers used an ineligible player in its first six games. Bennett coach Steve McDuffie also has been suspended for Friday night’s game against Niagara Falls at All-High […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, NY
State
Florida State
City
West Seneca, NY
City
Florida, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Waterford, NY
City
Elmira, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
News 4 Buffalo

Bills S Micah Hyde ‘in good spirits’ after neck surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Micah Hyde is “doing extremely well,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday, following surgery on Hyde’s injured neck that will reportedly sideline him for up to nine months. “He’s in good spirits,” McDermott said. “He certainly misses being here and we can’t wait to see him when he gets back […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Canadian
News 4 Buffalo

Suspect wanted in killing of his estranged wife taken into custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced Wednesday that they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody. Bennefield was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on one count of murder in the second degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bennefield was wanted in connection to the Oct. 5 homicide of his estranged wife Keaira […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres rally to 4-1 season-opening win over Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored 2:54 apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the teams’ season opener on Thursday night. Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots and Victor Olofsson sealed the victory by scoring two empty-net goals in the final […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres’ momentum stalls with 4-3 loss to Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0 start a year after winning their first […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News 4 Buffalo

“Game on Glio” host joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After losing her husband to brain cancer, one Hamburg woman started an annual trail ride and a podcast to raise awareness for cancer. Shannon Traphagen, host of the “Game on Glio” podcast joined News 4 at 4 to discuss her experience with cancer and raising awareness. Watch the full segment above.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to meet some of the Bills players’ pups? You’ll have that opportunity on November 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Barkology. Amanda and Deleon Alford from Alford’s Angels joined us on News 4 Wake Up! Friday morning to tell us about “Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies.” Learn more in the video above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy