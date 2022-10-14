Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 66
High pressure will bring some sun and mild conditions to end the weekend. Few showers tomorrow into early Tuesday as a frontal system moves through. Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday: Cloudy...
manchesterinklink.com
Saturday’s weather: Walking on sunshine, with a high of 70
Sunshine will be the theme today with a spring-like feel with highs around 70. The second half of the weekend will be dry with a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the mid-60s. A gust front in Coastal New Hampshire yesterday morning produced a 72-mph wind gust in Rye.
manchesterinklink.com
A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’
I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
PETS・
manchesterinklink.com
Helping Children: Q&A with Marty Sink of CASA NH and Heather Hall of DCYF about dire need for volunteers
Click the link above to watch the full interview on NH PBS’s The State We’re In. Joining The State We’re In host Melanie Plenda is Marty Sink, President and CEO of CASA NH, and Heather Hall, Foster Care Recruitment and Retention Program Specialist with the Division for Children, Youth and Families, part of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Comments / 0