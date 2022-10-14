Bond set at $2M for man accused in deadly triple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting at a northeast Memphis home made his first court appearance Friday morning, just one day after the killings.

Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm with intent.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of Dokkum Drive.

Police said officers found three victims on the scene and were flagged down by McAbee who said, “I did it,” the affidavit said.

He was taken into custody.

Officers entered the home where they found Alice Williams lying in the living room, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

According to reports, Memphis Fire pronounced Alice Williams dead at the scene.

Officers then located a 19-year-old woman inside the kitchen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back, police said.

According to the affidavit, she was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Mandia Shabanka, 10, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors, court records show.

Investigators advised the suspect of his rights and he agreed to speak to them.

He said that he got into an argument with the 19-year-old victim when she pulled out a knife on him, the affidavit said.

According to records, he said he pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot her several times.

He claimed he did not intend to shoot Williams and Shabanka, but he blacked out.

According to an affidavit, investigators interviewed witnesses who stated they saw the fight between the suspect and the 19-year-old, saw the knife being pulled on the suspect, and one witness said Williams tried to intervene.

All the witnesses said they saw McAbee pull out the gun and start shooting.

McAbee’s bond has been set for $2 million.

He is due back in court on Oct. 19 with his attorney.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.