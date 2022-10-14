ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bond set at $2M for man accused in deadly triple shooting

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbaWo_0iYM1Ki300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting at a northeast Memphis home made his first court appearance Friday morning, just one day after the killings.

Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm with intent.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of Dokkum Drive.

Police said officers found three victims on the scene and were flagged down by McAbee who said, “I did it,” the affidavit said.

He was taken into custody.

Officers entered the home where they found Alice Williams lying in the living room, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

According to reports, Memphis Fire pronounced Alice Williams dead at the scene.

Officers then located a 19-year-old woman inside the kitchen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back, police said.

According to the affidavit, she was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Mandia Shabanka, 10, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors, court records show.

Investigators advised the suspect of his rights and he agreed to speak to them.

He said that he got into an argument with the 19-year-old victim when she pulled out a knife on him, the affidavit said.

According to records, he said he pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot her several times.

He claimed he did not intend to shoot Williams and Shabanka, but he blacked out.

According to an affidavit, investigators interviewed witnesses who stated they saw the fight between the suspect and the 19-year-old, saw the knife being pulled on the suspect, and one witness said Williams tried to intervene.

All the witnesses said they saw McAbee pull out the gun and start shooting.

McAbee’s bond has been set for $2 million.

He is due back in court on Oct. 19 with his attorney.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Motorcycle wreck on Winchester kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a crash Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. off Winchester Road and Cargo Road. Police found a single motorcycle accident. They said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said this is now an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Dokkum Drive#Memphis Fire#Firearm#Htt
WREG

Officer involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

18-year-old arrested after string of Midtown robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown residents are relieved police have made an arrest in a string of violent robberies in the neighborhood this week. Police said they took Ardell Nelson,18, into custody after they tied him to the white SUV used to commit the crimes. Sunday night, a man and woman were robbed by four men […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
130K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy