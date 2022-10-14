Vigil held for Bristol, Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty

Read full article on original website
Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements were made for Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte. State police say Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte were lured to a home on Redstone Hill last week on a fake domestic violence call between two brothers. Hamzy and DeMonte were then shot and...
Body cam footage released from Connecticut police shooting
An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. Communities get creative for Randall Farm’s ‘Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest’. You know fall is in the air when the annual Randall’s Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest comes to town!. Holyoke cornhole tournament helps support breast cancer survivors. Updated: 9...
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Ride to Remember director reflects on lasting impact of line-of-duty deaths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. “…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
Community gathers for vigil to honor lives of fallen Connecticut officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Bristol, Connecticut continues to mourn its two fallen officers, a vigil was held to commemorate their lives Friday night. The vigil began at 6:30 Friday night at the Bristol Police Department. Mourners lined the streets with candles, and signs of appreciation during the vigil, as the...
Crews respond to car fire on Peekskill Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield responded to a home on Peekskill Avenue for reports of a car fire early Sunday morning. According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews said that the fire spread from the car, which was parked in the...
Fundraiser held to fund upkeep of Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A benefit concert was held Sunday afternoon in Agawam for the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The concert featured well-known musician Sarah the Fiddler. Guests were able to bring their own lawn chairs and sit under the sunshine while the event helped raise money for a good...
Officer walks across MA to raise awareness on mental health
WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the tragedy of the officers shot in Bristol, CT, Officer Douglas Kingsley started his 10-day journey on Saturday morning to raise awareness about the dangers of being a first responder. Officer Kingsley, from the Sherborn Police Department, started his walk across the entire state of...
Sheriff’s Shuffle 5k returns to raise money for victims of domestic violence
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 5k held by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the YWCA of Western Mass made its return to Holyoke’s Ashley Reservoir Sunday morning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, all in an effort to raise money to help victims of domestic violence.
West Springfield Club-toberfest
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club held its 2nd annual club-toberfest. The event was held at the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield and featured live music from the 80′s cover band Aquanet. The fundraiser helps support local youth, community grants, and...
Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
Week 6: Westfield at Minnechaug, Agawam at West Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For this week’s edition of Friday Night Frenzy, Western Mass News got in on the action as Westfield battled Minnechaug and Agawam took on West Springfield. Take a look at the video!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Dakin hosts walk-in adoption event
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Dakin Humane Society held a walk-in adoption event on Saturday afternoon. The one-day event was aimed towards helping as many pets as possible find wonderful new homes and new owners. Subaru partnered with the event and vowed to donate $100 to Dakin for every cat, kitten...
Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow! Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -American International College is sending off their first candidate to the Western Mass Police Academy. Officer Curtis McGuire is American International College’s very first candidate for the Western Mass Police Academy. Monday will mark his first day with the 65th recruit officer candidate class. “This is...
Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Town by Town: new food pantry, voter registration drive, author address Chicopee students
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Veterans Services Department has launched a food pantry in Ludlow for those in need. We’re told 25 vets or widowers of veterans came to the pantry on Friday, which is highest turn out so far. This is the seventh Friday the program has been up and...
Ironman triathlon coming to western Massachusetts next June
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield will be the newest host city for a well-known triathlon event. Who will be the first-ever Ironman of western Massachusetts? That is a question to be answered as soon as next year. At Riverfront Park on Friday, Ironman Group’s Dave Christen and Mary Kay Wydra of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau revealed that Springfield, West Springfield, and surrounding areas will host the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts Triathlon next June.
