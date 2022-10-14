Read full article on original website
'Walled-in' China under Xi Jinping poses long-term global challenges
During China's 'National Day' holiday in early October, several expatriate friends and I took our young children -- who are of mixed races and tend to stand out in a Chinese crowd -- to the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing.
Hong Kong protester attacked at Chinese consulate in Manchester
Man demonstrating against Communist party congress left bleeding after being punched and kicked
Ukrainians' resilience persists despite new Russian barrage
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — When massive, coordinated Russian bombardments shook cities and towns across Ukraine a week ago to trigger a new phase in the Kremlin's war, one strike left a huge crater in a popular Kyiv children's playground and ripped open a central intersection. The next...
Russia attacks central Kyiv with kamikaze drones, sending Ukrainians scrambling for shelter
Russia struck the central part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the second time in a week, after at least four explosions sent residents scrambling for cover during the morning rush hour.Residential areas of the capital were rocked with strikes from Iranian-made drones, including kamikaze and shahed drones, said Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office.More than four loud explosions were reported on Monday in the same central Kyiv district which was battered by a missile striking a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko urged people in central Shevchenko...
Ukraine war – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Russia targets capital with kamikaze drones
Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital is said to have been targeted with self-destructing drones built in Iran one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our...
Cineflix Rights Presells ‘Last King of The Cross’ to Sky – Mipcom Global Bulletin
PRESALES Cineflix Rights has presold Helium’s ten-part Australian crime drama “Last King of The Cross” to Sky. Starring Tim Roth, the series will air exclusively in all Sky territories in Italy, the UK, Ireland and Germany, the company has announced. Inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography, which follows his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant to Australia’s nightclub kingpin, “Last King of The Cross” tells the story of two brothers who lose each other in their ascent to power. Set in Sydney’s Kings Cross in the 1980s and 1990s, the cast includes Lincoln Younes (“Grand Hotel,” “Tangle”), Claude Jabbour (“Eden,” “Stateless”), and Callan Mulvey (“300: Rise of an Empire”). Cineflix Rights is the...
Pound edges higher as Jeremy Hunt brings forward tax and spending plans – business live
New chancellor prepares to anounce measures to support fiscal sustainability in attempt to calm volatile markets; pound gains a cent
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 as protests continue
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s judiciary raised the death toll Monday in a blaze at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, saying that at least eight prisoners were killed as protests continue nationwide. Details still remain scarce over the fire at Evin prison, which broke out on Saturday night as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency offered the new toll, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries Sunday from the incident. It said all those dead had been held on theft charges. Mizan described the incident as a “fight between inmates and a fire,” though it offered no evidence to support the claim. Activists outside of Iran say they remain skeptical of the Iranian government’s claims, particularly as their recent descriptions of the nationwide protests have drastically differed with those on the ground.
