3 Dodgers free agents who definitely won’t be back in 2023
111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
'This is gimmicky baseball!': Alex Rodriguez blasts the Yankees' 'ridiculous mistake' to make Aaron Judge lead-off hitter and demands Aaron Boone or Brian Cashman change it IMMEDIATELY amid the slugger's playoff drought
Alex Rodriguez was highly critical of the Yankees' decision to continue with Aaron Judge as the team's lead-off hitter as he continues to struggle this postseason. The AL home-run king recorded his fourth four-strikeout game Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, and now has the unwanted record of the most of any player in major league history.
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Padres Beat Dodgers On Field While The Fans Beat Up Their Fans In Fight
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Unbelievable! Guardians win 6-5 in bottom of 9th inning
ans are ready to get back in action for Game 3 against the Yankees on their home field Saturday evening.
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
