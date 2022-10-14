ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

'This is gimmicky baseball!': Alex Rodriguez blasts the Yankees' 'ridiculous mistake' to make Aaron Judge lead-off hitter and demands Aaron Boone or Brian Cashman change it IMMEDIATELY amid the slugger's playoff drought

Alex Rodriguez was highly critical of the Yankees' decision to continue with Aaron Judge as the team's lead-off hitter as he continues to struggle this postseason. The AL home-run king recorded his fourth four-strikeout game Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, and now has the unwanted record of the most of any player in major league history.
BRONX, NY
People

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
BOSTON, MA
KMOV

Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy