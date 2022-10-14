ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine war – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Russia targets capital with kamikaze drones

Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital is said to have been targeted with self-destructing drones built in Iran one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our...
Russia attacks central Kyiv with kamikaze drones, sending Ukrainians scrambling for shelter

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

