Midland, TX

Permian High School student arrested for gun threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
ABC Big 2 News

Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person.  According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
NewsWest 9

Sid Trevino: From WWII veteran to Midland's first Hispanic police officer

MIDLAND, Texas — Isidro Trevino, better known as Sid, has called Midland home for nearly 70 years. But before moving to West Texas, Trevino served his country as a teen. “I was in the military first in 1946, 47, 48 right after the second World War and I had my military training in California and New Jersey, and after that they sent me to Germany as occupational forces and I was there for three years,” Trevino said.
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The […]
ABC Big 2 News

Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event. The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s […]
odessapd.com

Caught on Camera - Stealing Cash

Do you recognize this man? He went behind the counter and stole money from the cash register of Family Dollar. If you have any information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #22-9000507.
NewsWest 9

Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
cbs7.com

Two-vehicle collision off of Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. Two people were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital. The accident is still under investigation.
NewsWest 9

Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room

ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
ABC Big 2 News

Inmate accused of breaking MCSO jailor’s nose

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is facing new charges after he was accused of assaulting a jailor late last week. Dion Becenti, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant. According to court documents, on October 7, an investigator was called to the medical unit of the Midland County jail […]
NewsWest 9

Western United Life Building to be demolished in 2023

MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building will no longer a part of the Tall City skyline in 2023. While some might see that as bittersweet to see the building go, the Midland Development Corporation sees this as a chance to help revitalize Downtown. In a decision made...
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

