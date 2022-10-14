Read full article on original website
Related
Permian High freshman arrested for text message threat
ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for text message threats made to two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to school Monday. The text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet.
cbs7.com
Permian High School student arrested for gun threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
Midland mom accused of endangering child by smoking ‘meth’ in front of him
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly got high on methamphetamines around her child. Cheyenne Rush, 31, has been charged with Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, on October 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment on Tradewinds Boulevard after someone called 911 […]
Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person. According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Juvenile arrested for making terroristic threats against Oceans Behavioral unit
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon Big Spring police were informed of threats made against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. The Big Spring Police Department then contacted the Midland Police Department to inform them of the threats. MPD then responded to Oceans while the Big Spring Police Department...
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
Midland doctor experiences firsthand issues with medical immigration form
MIDLAND, Texas — The path to citizenship in the United States can already be a long process. Paperwork problems can easily create setbacks, but not all paperwork setbacks are at the fault of individuals applying. Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala is trying to help out an elderly patient with dementia and...
Proclamation made to honor domestic violence victim Veronica Sanchez
MIDLAND, Texas — Law enforcement, city leaders, domestic violence survivors and families gathered in Midland to honor and remember domestic violence victims at the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk. "Veronica Renee Sanchez was a victim of domestic violence, her life was expectantly cut short at the age of 19 due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sid Trevino: From WWII veteran to Midland's first Hispanic police officer
MIDLAND, Texas — Isidro Trevino, better known as Sid, has called Midland home for nearly 70 years. But before moving to West Texas, Trevino served his country as a teen. “I was in the military first in 1946, 47, 48 right after the second World War and I had my military training in California and New Jersey, and after that they sent me to Germany as occupational forces and I was there for three years,” Trevino said.
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault. The […]
Mom pleads guilty to kidnapping twin sons from Midland home last year
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Wisconsin mom was released from Midland County jail this afternoon after accepting a plea deal on a kidnapping charge involving her twin boys. 31-year-old Hilary Forrest was sentenced to 10 years of probation as part of that deal. Forrest was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert last year; the Texas […]
Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event. The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
odessapd.com
Caught on Camera - Stealing Cash
Do you recognize this man? He went behind the counter and stole money from the cash register of Family Dollar. If you have any information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #22-9000507.
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
cbs7.com
Two-vehicle collision off of Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. Two people were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital. The accident is still under investigation.
Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room
ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
Inmate accused of breaking MCSO jailor’s nose
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is facing new charges after he was accused of assaulting a jailor late last week. Dion Becenti, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant. According to court documents, on October 7, an investigator was called to the medical unit of the Midland County jail […]
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 Big Spring murder
BIG SPRING, Texas — A man charged for a murder that happened in Big Spring back in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Howard County District Attorney's Office. The sentencing trial for Luis Hernandez, 49, began on Oct. 13. Early in the morning on...
Western United Life Building to be demolished in 2023
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building will no longer a part of the Tall City skyline in 2023. While some might see that as bittersweet to see the building go, the Midland Development Corporation sees this as a chance to help revitalize Downtown. In a decision made...
Odessa man breaks into ex’s apartment, assaults new boyfriend, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her new boyfriend. Anthony Mejia, 20, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Another Felony. According to court documents, on October 9, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0