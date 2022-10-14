OAKWOOD, Ga. — White County scored the first eight touchdowns of the night on the way to a 56-14 win over West Hall. It took less than a minute for the Warriors to find the endzone as Tripp Nix ran in from 21 yards out. Just 2:30 later, Ryan Fowler punched it in from two yards away to push the lead to 14-0. White County got another touchdown each from Nix and Fowler before the first quarter horn sounded, giving the Warriors a 28-0 lead after just 12 minutes.

WHITE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO