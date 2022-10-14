Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woodstock's Scarecrow Invasion Makes for a Perfect Afternoon Activity in the Historic DowntownDeanLandWoodstock, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
accesswdun.com
Football: Bluff's comeback falls short in loss to Walnut Grove
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff's fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 28-25 loss to Walnut Grove on Friday at Yonah Field. The loss ended Bluff's hopes for a playoff spot. The Warriors (6-1, 4-1 Region 8-4A) slowly ran out to a 14-0 lead in the first half on...
accesswdun.com
Week 9 notebook: Region winners (maybe?), clutch kickers, and Buford an underdog at home (wow)
Week 8 saw some interesting developments, and movement, among the eight regions that house the 26 Northeast Georgia-area teams covered by AccessWDUN. You can check out our Region Recap story here. Suffice it to say, Week 9 could be make-or-make for several area teams as far as their playoff chances...
accesswdun.com
Football: White County gets first win in 7-3A over West Hall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — White County scored the first eight touchdowns of the night on the way to a 56-14 win over West Hall. It took less than a minute for the Warriors to find the endzone as Tripp Nix ran in from 21 yards out. Just 2:30 later, Ryan Fowler punched it in from two yards away to push the lead to 14-0. White County got another touchdown each from Nix and Fowler before the first quarter horn sounded, giving the Warriors a 28-0 lead after just 12 minutes.
accesswdun.com
Football: Union County offense explodes for 56-49 win over Providence Christian
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — The Union County offense tallied 712 yards of total offense in a 56-49 win over Providence Christian Friday night. In the first half, it was all Union County as quarterback Cayden Tanner had five touchdowns in the half, three passing and two rushing as the Panthers took a 35-7 lead into the locker room.
accesswdun.com
Football: North Hall survives Chestatee rally in 28-21 win
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Ajay Jones and Tate Ruth had a night as North Hall held off Chestatee, 28-21, Friday at War Eagle Stadium. The dynamic duo accounted for all the teams' touchdowns and gave the War Eagle (1-5, 1-2 Region 8-4A) defense trouble most of the game. The soft...
accesswdun.com
Lula man renovates community baseball field
Local resident Felton Wood recently finished renovations on the community baseball field in Lula. Wood and several other members of the community banded together to repaint the concession stand, add appliances, bathrooms, picnic tables and grill stations. Most of the renovation was funded by Wood personally, with some contributions coming from the city. He hopes this will help engage the community and promote more outdoor events.
accesswdun.com
North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park receives top ranking from Tripadvisor
North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park started as a small wildlife outreach program and petting zoo in Cleveland, and is now a top attraction in North Georgia and worldwide. NOGA Wild recently won its third Traveler’s Choice award from Tripadvisor due to its top 10 percent attraction ranking. This...
accesswdun.com
City of Cumming to host Fall Fun Day
This Saturday, the city of Cumming has a Fall Fun Day planned that will be full of events for everyone to enjoy. Starting at 10 a.m., the city will host its first Seasonal Pop-Up Market, presented by Pieces & Peaches. The Pop-Up Market will feature many vendors and local makers, as well as events such as live music, family karaoke, crafts, cupcake decorating, and a pie-eating contest. The market will be open until 6 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Hall County: Claude Parks Road on schedule to re-open in December
Hall County officials say repairs are underway on a portion of Claude Parks Road near Murrayville that was washed out in September. In a release Thursday, officials said the portion of the road near the intersection of Jake Kemp Road is expected to be open some time in December if repairs stay on schedule.
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville woman dies after being hit by car in Athens
A Lawrenceville woman died Thursday evening after she was struck by a car on Cedar Shoals Drive in Athens. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded around 9:34 p.m. to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian according to a press release.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for child molestation
The Gainesville Police Department arrested a Gainesville man Thursday on child molestation charges. Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the agency said Edrei Rodriguez Reyes, 28, was charged with aggravated child molestation. Police began investigating Rodriguez Reyes early in October for indecent and immoral acts against an eight-year-old child. He remained in...
accesswdun.com
Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect
A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
accesswdun.com
Communications professsor discusses what candidates need to do in debates
Tom Preston, professor of communications and the advisor of the Debate and Speech Club at the University of North Georgia, discusses what candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate need to do to have successful debate performances. He was a guest on the Thursday, Oct. 13 edition of WDUN's "Newsroom."
Comments / 0