Buford, GA

Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Football: White County gets first win in 7-3A over West Hall

OAKWOOD, Ga. — White County scored the first eight touchdowns of the night on the way to a 56-14 win over West Hall. It took less than a minute for the Warriors to find the endzone as Tripp Nix ran in from 21 yards out. Just 2:30 later, Ryan Fowler punched it in from two yards away to push the lead to 14-0. White County got another touchdown each from Nix and Fowler before the first quarter horn sounded, giving the Warriors a 28-0 lead after just 12 minutes.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Football: North Hall survives Chestatee rally in 28-21 win

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Ajay Jones and Tate Ruth had a night as North Hall held off Chestatee, 28-21, Friday at War Eagle Stadium. The dynamic duo accounted for all the teams' touchdowns and gave the War Eagle (1-5, 1-2 Region 8-4A) defense trouble most of the game. The soft...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Lula man renovates community baseball field

Local resident Felton Wood recently finished renovations on the community baseball field in Lula. Wood and several other members of the community banded together to repaint the concession stand, add appliances, bathrooms, picnic tables and grill stations. Most of the renovation was funded by Wood personally, with some contributions coming from the city. He hopes this will help engage the community and promote more outdoor events.
LULA, GA
City of Cumming to host Fall Fun Day

This Saturday, the city of Cumming has a Fall Fun Day planned that will be full of events for everyone to enjoy. Starting at 10 a.m., the city will host its first Seasonal Pop-Up Market, presented by Pieces & Peaches. The Pop-Up Market will feature many vendors and local makers, as well as events such as live music, family karaoke, crafts, cupcake decorating, and a pie-eating contest. The market will be open until 6 p.m.
CUMMING, GA
Hall County: Claude Parks Road on schedule to re-open in December

Hall County officials say repairs are underway on a portion of Claude Parks Road near Murrayville that was washed out in September. In a release Thursday, officials said the portion of the road near the intersection of Jake Kemp Road is expected to be open some time in December if repairs stay on schedule.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Lawrenceville woman dies after being hit by car in Athens

A Lawrenceville woman died Thursday evening after she was struck by a car on Cedar Shoals Drive in Athens. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded around 9:34 p.m. to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian according to a press release.
ATHENS, GA
Gainesville man arrested for child molestation

The Gainesville Police Department arrested a Gainesville man Thursday on child molestation charges. Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the agency said Edrei Rodriguez Reyes, 28, was charged with aggravated child molestation. Police began investigating Rodriguez Reyes early in October for indecent and immoral acts against an eight-year-old child. He remained in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect

A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Communications professsor discusses what candidates need to do in debates

Tom Preston, professor of communications and the advisor of the Debate and Speech Club at the University of North Georgia, discusses what candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate need to do to have successful debate performances. He was a guest on the Thursday, Oct. 13 edition of WDUN's "Newsroom."
DAHLONEGA, GA

