2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
NBC Sports
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers
Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it. After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive...
Game recap: Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars on late Alec Pierce touchdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for an AFC South matchup in Week 6, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to meet the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season. At 2-3, the Jaguars are suddenly showing signs of struggle after their strong start, including their 24-0 shutout of the Colts in Week 2. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost five turnovers two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles and failed to move the offense...
Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett
The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Panthers WR Coach Joe Dailey Has to Be Held Back From Robbie Anderson
Conflict on the Panthers sideline.
NBC Sports
Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner
Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?
NBC Sports
Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli
At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.
Allen leads late go-ahead drive, Bills finally win at KC
Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year's playoffs.
Rams promote OL Chandler Brewer and RB Ronnie Rivers from practice squad
Reinforcements are headed up from the practice squad this week. The Los Angeles Rams announced on Saturday that they’ve promoted two players from the practice squad for their upcoming game against the Panthers. They temporarily elevated Chandler Brewer and Ronnie Rivers, giving the team some added depth along the...
NBC Sports
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups
The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.
NBC Sports
Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
Watch: Jets block punt, Will Parks returns for touchdown
Brant Boyer has made a huge impact on the Jets special teams of late and his unit has had a day so far. First, it was a blocked field goal in the second quarter by Quinnen Williams. Then in the third quarter, the Jets top that with a blocked punt by Micheal Clemons that led to a touchdown return from Will Parks and now, all of a sudden, the Jets have all the momentum, taking a 17-3 lead.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout
What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NBC Sports
Report: “Philosophical and football-related differences” exist between Cam Akers and Sean McVay
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for...
NBC Sports
What we learned as injuries pile up in 49ers' loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers felt good about their overall team depth when the season began. Six games in, their collection of reserves has been tested in ways the organization hoped it would never have to see. The 49ers — or what’s remaining of them — were outplayed on both...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers’ thumb was hurting, he battled through it
The Packers have a two-game losing streak after being throttled by the Jets at home on Sunday and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has more trouble with his right thumb. Rodgers hurt his thumb while being sacked on the final play of a Week Five loss to the Giants and he did not practice on Wednesday to manage the injury. He returned for the final two practices of the week and didn’t wear any tape on the thumb Sunday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said the injury was bothering the quarterback.
