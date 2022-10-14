ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal, NJ

Broadway composer known for ‘Bridges of Madison County’ to perform at Axelrod PAC

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

One of Broadway’s most acclaimed composers and writers is bringing his music to New Jersey.

Jason Robert Brown is known for the musicals “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Mr. Saturday Night.”

Brown is a three-time Tony Award winner. He will be performing many of his popular songs during a concert at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal this Sunday.

Many know Brown’s songs, but they are often sung by others. This time it will be Brown who will be singing.

“In one sense, I’m going backwards, because I always start with my own voice. As a writer, I start by singing the material and inhabiting the character myself,” he says. “And then I hand it over to other artists to bring to life.”

He says he often notices things in his music when someone else is singing it that he didn’t notice while he was writing the music.

“When you get really great interpreters of the songs, they blossom in all sorts of different directions and different ways,” Brown says.

“An Afternoon with Jason Robert Brown” will be held on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. More information can be found on the Axelrod PAC website .

